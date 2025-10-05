Oscar Cluff Describes Acclimation Process Into Purdue Basketball Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Oscar Cluff has had to learn quickly since arriving in West Lafayette. The 6-foot-11 center is one of four newcomers to Purdue's roster for the 2025-26 class, but arrived on campus late while handling a situation regarding his visa.
That delayed arrival on campus might force some into playing a game of "catch-up" during fall practice. Cluff doesn't feel like that has been the case, though. Yes, there have still been things to learn at Purdue, but he feels like he's acclimated to the program well over the last three months.
"So far it's been pretty good," Cluff said. "The biggest change for me is just off the court stuff — going up and watching tape, watching where I am, what I have to do."
Cluff was a priority target for coach Matt Painter and the staff during the offseason. After averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last year at South Dakota State, Purdue knew the senior center could help with the rebounding woes it endured during the 2024-25 campaign.
But success at a previous school doesn't always translate to production within another program. Cluff believes his experience at South Dakota State (2024-25) and Washington State (2023-24) is helping him acclimate to Purdue's style.
"I've been around the block, been to a few schools now," Cluff said. "I think a little bit from each school plays into it. The experience of it has really helped me fit into my role at Purdue."
What has also helped Cluff in his move from South Dakota State to Purdue is the help from the team's most experienced players. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn have pitched in to help the new center since his arrival.
"I wouldn't say one person in particular, just the vets like Fletch, Braden, and some of the other guys," Cluff said when asked if he's leaned on anyone for guidance since arriving at Purdue. "And then some of the coaches, as well. There's a lot of experience here."
Although Cluff's experience in West Lafayette has been brief, it's become clear that he has found a home at Purdue. His time within the program has only provided further validation to the comments he made back in August about playing for the Boilermakers.
"The culture, the family," Cluff said when asked why he chose Purdue. "It's a family-built place. I think once you see that, why would you want to go anywhere else?"
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BOILERS GET LOUD OVATION AT FOOTBALL GAME: Members of Purdue's basketball team made an appearance at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, drawing a large ovation from the Boilermaker crowd.. CLICK HERE
SMITH TALKS POTENTIAL RECORD-BREAKING ASSIST: What will Braden Smith's record-breaking assist look like? Who will it go to? The Purdue guard was asked that question during a pregame show on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PAINT CREW AMONG TOP STUDENT SECTIONS: Purdue's Paint Crew is one of the most intimidating student sections in college basketball. Where does it rank on the list provided by hoops expert Andy Katz? CLICK HERE