Purdue's Next Test, Penn State's Lamar Stevens, Named Player of Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State senior Lamar Stevens had a heck of a week, averaging 28.5 points per game in two wins over Michigan State and Minnesota. For that work, he was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week.

His next test? Tuesday night in Mackey Arena against the suddenly red-hot Purdue Boilermakers, who have won three games in a row, and four out of five.

Stevens won the conference's Player of the Week award for the second time this year. He . had 57 points and 14 rebounds combined in the wins over Michigan State and Minnesota last week and had a career-high 33 points against Minnesota.

Here's a big surprise in the awards department. Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this week after his performance in Saturday's 74-62 loss to Purdue. He had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the loss to the Boilermakers. This was his fourth award. He also won on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16.

Jackson-Davis is having a fine freshman season, and he said last Friday that he was coming back for another year. Only Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has won the award more this year. He's won seven times.

The only Purdue player to win an award this season is forward Trevion Williams. He was the Big Ten's Player of the year on Jan. 13 after his 36-point, 20-rebound effort against Michigan.

Here are the award winners by week.

Nov. 11



Player: Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Nov. 18



Player: Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Freshman: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Freshman: Malik Hall, Michigan State

Nov. 25



Player/Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Dec. 2



Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Player: Jon Teske, MIchigan

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Dec. 9



Player: Luka Garza, Iowa

F: Kofi Cockburn, Iliinois

Dec. 16



Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Dec. 23



Player: Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota

Player: D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Freshman: Armaan Franklin, Indiana

Freshman:: D.J. Carton, Ohio State

Dec. 30



Player:Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jan. 6



Player:Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Freshman:Joe Toussaint, Iowa

Jan. 13



Player: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Player:Trevion Williams, Purdue

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jan. 20



Player:Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman:CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Jan. 27



Player:Jalen Smith, Maryland

Freshman: Kofi Cockburn, Illinios

Feb. 3



Player: Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Freshman: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Feb. 10



Player: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Freshman:Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana