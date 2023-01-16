Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Michigan State in Real Time

No. 3 Purdue basketball (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a matchup with Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Purdue basketball is back on the road Monday for a game against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET in a pivotal Big Ten conference matchup. 

The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers are undefeated away from Mackey Arena this season, but the Spartans enter the contest with just one loss on their home court. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Follow along down below as Purdue basketball faces another road test and looks to keep its lead atop the Big Ten standings: 

Tipoff — Coming up at 2:30 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

  • How to watch Purdue at Michigan State: No. 3 Purdue basketball (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE 
  • Michigan State A.J. Hoggard Presents Challenge for Purdue: Junior guard A.J. Hoggard leads a Michigan State team that welcomes Purdue to the Breslin Center on Monday. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET. CLICK HERE 
  • Mason Gillis, Rebounding Play Key Roles in Win Against Nebraska: Purdue junior forward Mason Gillis didn't play in the team's first meeting with Nebraska, which went to overtime in Lincoln, Neb. On Friday night, he posted 10 points and five rebounds to help the Boilermakers in a 73-55 victory at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • Fletcher Loyer Fuels Purdue in 73-55 Win Over Nebraska: Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer recorded a career-high 27 points and knocked down six 3-pointers against Nebraska. In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the first-year guard has combined for 49 points. CLICK HERE
  • Matt Painter Earns 400th Career Win as Purdue Head Coach: Purdue coach Matt Painter joined Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson as the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 victories while at a conference school. CLICK HERE

