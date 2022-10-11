PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Tuesday's Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Commissioner Kevin Warren as well as coaches and players from seven conference programs took to the stage on Tuesday on the first day of Big Ten basketball Media Days at the Target Center.

Media members heard from representatives from Maryland, Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern and Iowa. Below is a photo gallery of all the men's players and coaches that made the trip to Minneapolis ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Indiana men's head coach Mike Woodson speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Rutgers men's head coach Steve Pikiell speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Purdue coach Matt Painter

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Purdue men's head coach Matt Painter speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Illinois men s head coach Brad Underwood speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Northwestern men's head coach Chris Collins speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Iowa men's head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Maryland players Donta Scott and Jahmir Young

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Maryland Terrapins players Jahmir Young and Donta Scott speak to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Indiana Hoosiers player Trayce Jackson-Davis speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Indiana forward Race Thompson

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Indiana Hoosiers player Race Thompson speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Rutgers center Clifford Amoruyi

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Rutgers Scarlet Knights player Clifford Omoruyi speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Rutgers players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Clifford Omoruyi

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Rutgers Scarlet Knight Players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy, and Clifford Omoruyi speak to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Purdue center Zach Edey

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Purdue Boilermakers player Zach Edey speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Illinois players Coleman Hawkins and Terrance Shannon Jr.

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Illinois Fighting Illini players Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. speak to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Northwestern players Chase Audige, Boo Buie and Robbie Beran

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Northwestern Wildcats players Chase Audige, Boo Buie and Robbie Beran speak to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.

Iowa players Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Iowa Hawkeyes players Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery, Tony Perkins, and Patrick McCaffery speak to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center.