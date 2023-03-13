PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Wins Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Game
CHICAGO — Alongside its regular-season conference championship, Purdue laid claim to the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament title by hanging on for a 67-65 win against Penn State on Sunday at the United Center.
The Boilermakers went ahead by as many as 17 points in the second half of the matchup, fueled by junior center Zach Edey's team-high 30 points and 13 rebounds. But after taking a 60-43 lead with 6:18 left to play, they were outscored 22-7 by the Nittany Lions to end the game.
Penn State fifth-year guard Camren Wynter had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but he traveled on the final offensive possession. Purdue now heads into the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
"We struggled at times, but our team is very connected," Purdue junior forward Mason Gillis said. "The chemistry is very high. We just have great people in our program. Whenever all of those things come together and everybody is working hard, success can only come at some time or another."
The Boilermakers were 22-1 before hitting a rough patch during their season, losing four of six in February. But they began to turn things around at the beginning of March, winning their final two regular-season games to clinch the program's 25th Big Ten championship.
By adding three victories in as many days during the conference tournament, Purdue rides a five-game win streak heading into March Madness.
"We knew what we had and knew we had everything we need," Edey said. "It was just a matter of the shots going down, and eventually water finds its level."
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Championship: Purdue 67, Penn State 65
Purdue defeated Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.
Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter yells downcourt during the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Mason Gillis
Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) is defended by Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22).
Braden Smith, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3), Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) huddle.
David Jenkins Jr.
Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring during the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game.
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates as he is announced the player of the tournament.
Fletcher Loyer
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2).
Brandon Newman
Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) holds the Big Ten Championship trophy at United Center.
Purdue men's basketball team
Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate after winning Big Ten Conference Tournament championship.
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates his team s victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter gestures to his team during the second half at United Center.
Mason Gillis
Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots a free throw against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Braden Smith
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after a travel is called on Penn State Nittany Lions guard Camren Wynter (11) during the final seconds of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game.
David Jenkins Jr.
Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at United Center.
Zach Edey and Brandon Newman
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) passes the ball to Brandon Newman (5) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at United Center.
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Michael Henn (24) defends.
Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to players during a timeout in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) defends against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4).
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates as he is announced the player of the tournament after winning the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Purdue men's basketball team
Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after winning the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
