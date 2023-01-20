PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos from Purdue's Win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team is off to its best start in program history, sitting at 18-1 and 7-1 in Big Ten play after a 61-39 win on the road Thursday night over Minnesota at Williams Arena.

The Boilermakers scored 28 points in the paint during the first half as junior center Zach Edey dominated underneath the basket. He scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting but only attempted one shot attempt after halftime.

Freshman point guard Braden Smith did it all for Purdue, leading all scorers with 19 points and recording a team-high seven assists while adding seven rebounds. He was 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.

Freshman forward Joshua Ola-Joseph was the only player in double figures for the Golden Gophers, who shot just 31.5 percent from the field. He scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Boilermakers made just one 3-pointer in the first half but finished the game 7-of-16 from deep, good for 43.8 percent. The team will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 22, for a home matchup against Maryland at Mackey Arena.

Photo Gallery: No. 3 Purdue 61, Minnesota 39

Mason Gillis

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) steals the ball from Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0).

Fletcher Loyer

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3).

David Jenkins Jr.

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Brandon Newman

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) is guarded by Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5).

Braden Smith

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is guarded by Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Taurus Samuels (0).

Matt Painter

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter calls to his team in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Zach Edey

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) guards Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Pharrel Payne (21).

Mason Gillis

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) guards Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Taurus Samuels (0).

Braden Smith

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) advances the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Zach Edey

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) blocks a shot by Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaden Henley (24).

Caleb Furst

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) celebrates in front of Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson after a foul is called.

Matt Painter

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter signals to players in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Zach Edey

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) drives on Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15).

Ben Johnson

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson watches as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball in the second half at Williams Arena.

Williams Arena

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

