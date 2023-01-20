Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos from Purdue's Win at Minnesota

Purdue basketball went on the road and picked up a 61-39 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night at Williams Arena. The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers are now 18-1 and 7-1 in Big Ten play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team is off to its best start in program history, sitting at 18-1 and 7-1 in Big Ten play after a 61-39 win on the road Thursday night over Minnesota at Williams Arena. 

The Boilermakers scored 28 points in the paint during the first half as junior center Zach Edey dominated underneath the basket. He scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting but only attempted one shot attempt after halftime. 

Freshman point guard Braden Smith did it all for Purdue, leading all scorers with 19 points and recording a team-high seven assists while adding seven rebounds. He was 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. 

Freshman forward Joshua Ola-Joseph was the only player in double figures for the Golden Gophers, who shot just 31.5 percent from the field. He scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting. 

The Boilermakers made just one 3-pointer in the first half but finished the game 7-of-16 from deep, good for 43.8 percent. The team will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 22, for a home matchup against Maryland at Mackey Arena. 

Mason Gillis 

mason gillis at minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) steals the ball from Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0).

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3).

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

Brandon Newman

brandon newman at minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) is guarded by Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5).

Braden Smith

braden smith at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is guarded by Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Taurus Samuels (0).

Matt Painter

matt painter at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter calls to his team in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Zach Edey

zach edey at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) guards Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Pharrel Payne (21).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Gillis

mason gillis defense at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) guards Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Taurus Samuels (0).

Braden Smith

braden smith dribble at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) advances the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. 

Zach Edey

zach edey block at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) blocks a shot by Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaden Henley (24).

Caleb Furst

caleb furst at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) celebrates in front of Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson after a foul is called. 

Matt Painter

matt painter sideline at minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter signals to players in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Zach Edey

zach edey defense at minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) drives on Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15).

Ben Johnson

ben johnson at minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson watches as Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball in the second half at Williams Arena. 

Williams Arena

purdue williams arena

The Purdue Boilermakers stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

  • Purdue Cruises to 61-39 Win at Minnesota: Purdue led by as many as 29 points on the road against Minnesota, improving to 18-1 for the first time in program history after Thursday night's win. Freshman guard Braden Smith led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Minnesota Live Blog: No. 3 Purdue basketball was on the road for a matchup with Minnesota on Thursday night at Williams Arena. Relive some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE
  • Fletcher Loyer Named Big Ten Co-Player, Freshman of the Week: Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 27 points and set a program freshman record with six 3-pointers in a 73-55 victory against Nebraska last Friday. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Delivers Game-Winner Against Michigan State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored a career-high 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting to lead the team in a 64-63 win over Michigan State on the road. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith yell vs marquette
Basketball

No. 3 Purdue Basketball Cruises to 61-39 Road Win Over Minnesota

By D.J. Fezler
Zach edey vs minnesota
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
cletcher loyer vs minnesota
Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday

By D.J. Fezler
Lawrence Johnson vs northwestern
Football

Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

By D.J. Fezler
fletcher loyer vs foster loyer
Basketball

Purdue Basketball: Fletcher Loyer Named Big Ten Co-Player, Freshman of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey post up vs msu
Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Road Win at Michigan State

By D.J. Fezler
Matt Painter, fletcher loyer vs michigan state
Basketball

What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State

By D.J. Fezler