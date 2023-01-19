Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota in Real Time

No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a matchup with Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) on Thursday night at Williams Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time.
MINNEAPOLIS — No. 3 Purdue basketball tips off on the road against Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Williams Arena, the team's fourth matchup away from Mackey Arena in the last five games. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Follow along down below as Purdue basketball faces yet another road matchup in Big Ten play:

Tipoff — Coming up at around 7 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.  

  • How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota: No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE 
  • Fletcher Loyer Named Big Ten Co-Player, Freshman of the Week: Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 27 points and set a program freshman record with six 3-pointers in a 73-55 victory against Nebraska last Friday. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Delivers Game-Winner Against Michigan State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored a career-high 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting to lead the team in a 64-63 win over Michigan State on the road. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Michigan State Photo Gallery: No. 3 Purdue basketball picked up a huge road win on Monday, taking down Michigan State 64-63 to improve to 17-1 and 6-1 in Big Ten play. Here is our photo gallery from the game at the Breslin Center. CLICK HERE

