Purdue's Trevion Williams Gets Player of Week Honor From Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore forward Trevion Williams was named Co-Player or the Week on Monday along with Minnesota's Daniel Oturu.

Williams had a career-high 36 points and 20 rebounds Thursday night at Michigan, becoming the first Purdue player since Bob Ford (36 points, 20 rebounds on Feb. 16, 1971, vs. Minnesota) to have a 35-point and 20-rebound game. He was also the first player to have a 35/20 night with no turnovers in eight years.

Williams also played well in Sunday's huge 71-42 victory over then No. 8 Michigan State. He had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the upset, all team highs.

Williams' is Purdue's first player of the week this year and the first since Carsen Edwards won the award on Feb. 4, 2019. It was also the first time that Williams had ever won a conference award.

This was Oturu's second award of the season, also winning it the final week of December. He had won league's Freshman of the Week award twice last season. Oturu had 30 points in Sunday night's upset win over Michigan.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week, which is becoming something of a tradition. This was the sixth time he has won the award this season.

Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers, and leads the team in both categories. The Chicago native is averaging 16.0 points per game in Purdue's six Big Ten games.

Purdue next plays at Maryland on Saturday.