Purdue Basketball 2021 Fan Day Details Announced

The Purdue men's and women's basketball teams will have their yearly Fan Day on Oct. 16 at Mackey Arena. The event will feature autograph signings, practice and a scrimmage.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue men's and women's basketball programs will have their annual Fan Day on Oct. 16 beginning at 10 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The two teams will have an autograph signing at noon, following by the men holding practice and a scrimmage starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The doors will be open for entry at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans are required to wear facial coverings in indoor facilities, which includes the event and Purdue men's and women's contests this upcoming season.

Those attending the Fan Day will have the opportunity to be a part of Purdue men's basketball's "Whose House?" video that will play before the team's season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 9.

This event will be the only chance to see the men's team before its exhibition game Nov. 4 against UIndy. The women's team opens its season on Nov. 7 with an exhibition game on Friday.

