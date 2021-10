Tipoff Times Announced For Purdue 2021-22 Basketball Schedule

The Big Ten Conference released several tipoff times and television designations ahead of Purdue's 2021-22 basketball season. Here is the complete Purdue Boilermakers basketball schedule.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tip times were announced for the majority of Purdue basketball's 2021-22 schedule Tuesday, coupled with television partners for most broadcasts.

The season starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9 when Bellarmine comes to Mackey Arena face off against the Boilermakers.

Here is the complete Purdue Boilermakers 2021-22 basketball schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable.

Regular Season

Day Date Opponent Location Time TV Thursday Nov. 4 Indianapolis (Exhibition) West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. B1G+ Tuesday Nov. 9 Bellarmine West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. B1G+ Friday Nov. 12 Indiana State West Lafayette, Ind. TBA BTN Tuesday Nov. 16 Wright State West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN Saturday Nov. 20 North Carolina Uncasville, Conn. 4 p.m. ESPNews Sunday Nov. 21 Tennessee / Villanova Uncasville, Conn. 1 / 3:30 p.m, ABC / ESPN Friday Nov. 26 Omaha West Lafayette, Ind. 2 p.m. B1G+ Tuesday Nov. 30 Florida State West Lafayette, Ind. TBA ESPN / ESPN2 Friday Dec. 3 Iowa West Lafayette, Ind. 9 p.m. BTN Thursday Dec. 9 Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 7 p.m. BTN Sunday Dec. 12 North Carolina State Brooklyn, N.Y. 2 p.m. BTN Saturday Dec. 18 Butler Indianapolis, Ind. Noon FOX Monday Dec. 20 Incarnate Word West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN Wednesday Dec. 29 Nicholls West Lafayette, Ind. TBA BTN Monday Jan. 3 Wisconsin West Lafayette, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN Saturday Jan. 8 Penn State State College, Pa. Noon BTN Tuesday Jan. 11 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Friday Jan. 14 Nebraska West Lafayette, Ind. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Monday Jan. 17 Illinois Champaign, Ill. Noon FOX Thursday Jan. 20 Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7 p.m. FS1 Sunday Jan. 23 Northwestern West Lafayette, Ind. 1 p.m. BTN Thursday Jan. 27 Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 9 p.m. FS1 Sunday Jan. 30 Ohio State West Lafayette, Ind. Noon CBS Wednesday Feb. 2 Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 7 p.m. BTN Saturday Feb. 5 Michigan West Lafayette, Ind. 2:30 p.m. FOX Thursday Feb. 10 Illinois West Lafayette, Ind. 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Sunday Feb. 13 Maryland West Lafayette, Ind. 1 p.m. CBS Wednesday Feb. 16 Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 9 p.m. BTN Sunday Feb. 20 Rutgers West Lafayette, Ind. 5:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday Feb. 26 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. TBA ESPN / ESPN2 Tuesday March 1 Wisconsin Madison, Wis. 9 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2 Saturday March 5 Indiana West Lafayette, Ind. Noon / 2 p.m. ESPN / ESPN2

Postseason

Date Opponent Location Time TV March 9-13 Big Ten Tournament Indianapolis, Ind. TBA BTN / CBS TBA NCAA Tournament TBA TBA TBA

