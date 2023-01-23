Purdue Basketball Edges out Alabama for No. 1 Ranking in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It was a tight race for the top spot in the national rankings, but Purdue moved up to No. 1 after earning 39 first-place votes in this week's Associated Press College basketball Top 25 poll. The team went 3-0 over the last seven days.

The Boilermakers, who spent four weeks at No. 1 before suffering their first loss of the season, have won six straight games to improve to 19-1 and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Alabama, sitting at 17-2 overall, has won its last eight games by an average of nearly 21 points after losing 100-90 to Gonzaga back on Dec. 17.

The Crimson Tide garnered 23 first-place votes for their recent dominance. Houston fell to No. 3 after a one-point loss to Temple on Sunday, while Tennessee and Kansas State rounded out the top five.

Purdue is coming off victories over Michigan State, Minnesota and Maryland, which included a narrow win against the Spartans on the road and a scare from the Terrapins on Sunday inside Mackey Arena.

It took a career performance and a game-winning basket from junior center and National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey to escape the Breslin Center with a one-point win. After cruising to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis, Maryland came to West Lafayette and nearly erased a double-digit halftime deficit as Purdue survived at home.

The Boilermakers were the only Big Ten team ranked in the poll, with Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin all receiving votes.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Jan. 23

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 12, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Purdue (19-1) Alabama (17-2) Houston (18-2) Tennessee (16-3) Kansas State (17-2) Arizona (17-3) Virginia (15-3) UCLA (17-3) Kansas (16-3) Texas (16-3) TCU (15-4) Iowa State (14-4) Xavier (16-4) Gonzaga (17-4) Auburn (16-3) Marquette (16-5) Baylor (14-5) Charleston (21-1) UConn (16-5) Miami (15-4) Florida Atlantic (19-1) Saint Mary's (18-4) Providence (15-5) Clemson (16-4) New Mexico (18-2)

Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

