Purdue Basketball Forward Caleb Furst Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following his freshman season with the Purdue basketball program, forward Caleb Furst underwent successful surgery on his left foot on Tuesday and will be out for most of the summer.

The significance of his injury was not released, but Furst is expected to be at full strength when the fall semester begins in August.

During the 2021-22 season with the Boilermakers, Furst appeared in 34 games and made 12 starts. He averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game in 14.6 minutes per contest.

Furst show 57.3% from the field for the season, which included a 42.3% mark from the 3-point line. The rising sophomore scored a career-high 14 points during Purdue's nonconference matchup with Wright State in November of 2021.

He reached double figures five times as a freshman, including a 10-point performance off the bench in the team's 78-56 win over Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18.

Before the season, the four-star recruit out of Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, helped Team USA to a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in 12.1 minutes per contest while only turning the ball over twice.

As a senior in high school, Furst garnered several prestigious accolades, including the honor of being named 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball. He was also the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year before entering the college ranks.

Furst scored 2,087 career points at Blackhawk Christian and finished as the school's all-time leader in career points and rebounds. He won 105 games during his high school career and was the first Class 2A player in Indiana to win Mr. Basketball since 2010.

In 2021, Furst led Blackhawk Christian to the Indiana Class 2A state title and a 28-3 record, averaging 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game as a senior.

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook