Purdue Guard Isaiah Thompson Enters the Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue basketball's Sweet 16 loss to Saint Peter's in the NCAA Tournament, junior guard Isaiah Thompson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Thompson has appeared in 96 games in three seasons with the Boilermakers, including 25 starts. The 6-foot-1 point guard has been a crucial part of Purdue's depth since arriving in West Lafayette, averaging 17.5 minutes on the floor during his college career.

However, Thompson's minutes saw a slight decline from his freshman season to now. During the 2021-22 season with Purdue, he started 20 games and averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He shot 43.6% from the field, including 42.4% from the 3-point line.

Thompson, who posted a career-high 18 points in the team's 83-73 win on the road against Iowa, would eventually lose his starting spot to senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. He never logged a double-digit scoring total for the rest of the season.

In the team's final game of the NCAA Tournament, Thompson posted five points against Saint Peter's.

