Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were named to the 2022 Big Ten Men's All-Tournament team. Purdue lost to Iowa on Sunday in the championship game 75-66.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At the conclusion of the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior Trevion Williams were both named to the All-Tournament team.

Purdue closed the tournament with a 75-66 loss to Iowa on Sunday in the finals, finishing with its fourth championship loss in program history.

In the team's quarterfinal matchup with Penn State on Friday, Ivey led the team with 17 points and seven rebounds while also adding two assists in a 69-61 win. Williams contributed nine points, five rebounds and five assists to help send the Boilermakers to the semifinals.

The following day, Purdue tipped off against Michigan State and earned a 75-70 victory and moved on to its fifth Big Ten Tournament title game. Ivey did it all for the Boilermakers, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Williams was the team's second-leading scorer in the game, recording 15 off the bench with seven rebounds and five assists.

The duo were the primary scorers in Purdue's championship loss to Iowa as well, as Ivey scored 20 points while Williams added 13 to go along with 11 rebounds.

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball All-Tournament Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Most Valuable Player: Keegan Murray

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

IOWA KNOCKS OFF PURDUE FOR BIG TEN TOURNEY TITLE: Big Ten Tournament MVP Keegan Murray scored 19 points as No. 5 Iowa beat favorite Purdue 75-66 in the tourney finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes beat in-state teams Indiana and Purdue back-to-back to claim their first title since 2006. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Tournament MVP Keegan Murray scored 19 points as No. 5 Iowa beat favorite Purdue 75-66 in the tourney finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes beat in-state teams Indiana and Purdue back-to-back to claim their first title since 2006. BIG TEN TITLE A MUST FOR BOILERS: A boatload of regular-season wins are nice, but a very talented Purdue team had many goals for this 2022 season, and they haven't accomplished any of them yet. It was a goal to win this Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and they get the chance in Sunday's final against Iowa. Holding a trophy is a much-needed confidence booster for the Boilers. CLICK HERE

A boatload of regular-season wins are nice, but a very talented Purdue team had many goals for this 2022 season, and they haven't accomplished any of them yet. It was a goal to win this Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and they get the chance in Sunday's final against Iowa. Holding a trophy is a much-needed confidence booster for the Boilers. ERIC HUNTER JR. HITS BIG SHOTS FOR PURDUE: Purdue was ahead of Michigan State by just one point before Eric Hunter Jr. nailed two 3-pointers, helping the team push its lead back to double-digits. He scored all 11 of his points in the second half of a 75-70 win in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday. CLICK HERE

Purdue was ahead of Michigan State by just one point before Eric Hunter Jr. nailed two 3-pointers, helping the team push its lead back to double-digits. He scored all 11 of his points in the second half of a 75-70 win in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday. PURDUE SURGES PAST MICHIGAN STATE: After both teams struggled in the first half, Purdue and Michigan lit up the scoreboard after halftime with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament finals on the line. The Boilermakers, led by Jaden Ivey's 22 points, made enough plays to keep control of the game and walk away with a win. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!