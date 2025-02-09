Purdue Basketball Makes Program History With Lopsided Win Over USC
Purdue has enjoyed a dominant stretch of basketball through the first 13 games of the Big Ten season. On Friday night, with a 90-72 victory over USC at Mackey Arena, the seventh-ranked Boilermakers made program history.
The victory over USC marked the sixth time this season that Purdue has defeated a Big Ten opponent by 18 points or more. Per associate strategic communications director Chris Forman, that's the most in program history in a single season.
Purdue has defeated five Big Ten opponents by 18 points or more in seven seasons, including the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.
Here's the rundown of those sizable victories for the Boilermakers this season:
- Jan. 2 — defeated Minnesota 81-61
- Jan. 5 — defeated Northwestern 79-61
- Jan. 9 — defeated Rutgers 68-50
- Jan. 12 — defeated Nebraska 104-68
- Jan. 24 — defeated Michigan 91-64
- Feb. 7 — defeated USC 90-72
After Friday's win, Purdue improved to 11-2 in Big Ten play and sits atop the conference standings alone. The Boilermakers have a half-game lead on Michigan State and Michigan (both 10-2 in league play).
There are seven Big Ten games remaining on Purdue's schedule. Will they add any more 18-point wins to their resumé?
