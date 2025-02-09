Boilermakers Country

Purdue Basketball Makes Program History With Lopsided Win Over USC

With Friday's 90-72 win over USC, Purdue has had six Big Ten wins by 18 points or more, setting a new program record. The Boilermakers are 11-2 in league play.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) grabs a rebound
Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) grabs a rebound / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Purdue has enjoyed a dominant stretch of basketball through the first 13 games of the Big Ten season. On Friday night, with a 90-72 victory over USC at Mackey Arena, the seventh-ranked Boilermakers made program history.

The victory over USC marked the sixth time this season that Purdue has defeated a Big Ten opponent by 18 points or more. Per associate strategic communications director Chris Forman, that's the most in program history in a single season.

Purdue has defeated five Big Ten opponents by 18 points or more in seven seasons, including the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Here's the rundown of those sizable victories for the Boilermakers this season:

  • Jan. 2 — defeated Minnesota 81-61
  • Jan. 5 — defeated Northwestern 79-61
  • Jan. 9 — defeated Rutgers 68-50
  • Jan. 12 — defeated Nebraska 104-68
  • Jan. 24 — defeated Michigan 91-64
  • Feb. 7 — defeated USC 90-72

After Friday's win, Purdue improved to 11-2 in Big Ten play and sits atop the conference standings alone. The Boilermakers have a half-game lead on Michigan State and Michigan (both 10-2 in league play).

There are seven Big Ten games remaining on Purdue's schedule. Will they add any more 18-point wins to their resumé?

