No. 3 Boilermakers Open as Surprisingly Large Favorite vs. Illinois on Tuesday Night

Purdue has been in chase mode in the Big Ten for a few weeks now, and a five-game winning streak has them in position to regain a share of the lead on Tuesday night, but that will take beating league-leader Illinois at Mackey Arena to get there. Here's the opening line, with a full breakdown on both teams against the number this season.

First place in the Big Ten is on the line on Tuesday night when No. 3 Purdue hosts No. 13 Illinois at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers might be the higher-ranked team, but it's Illinois that has a one-game lead in the conference race.

Illinois is 17-5 on the season and 10-2 in the Big Ten. The two teams met on Jan. 17 in Champaign, and Purdue won 96-88 in double overtime.

In the rematch, Purdue is favored, somewhat surprisingly, but quite a bit. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Boilermakers are a 6-point favorite in the rematch. The over/under is 148. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPN.

Purdue is 20-3 overall and 9-3 in the Big Ten. They were favored in 22 of their first 23 games, and won as a small underdog in the first meeting against Illinois in Champaign. games before winning as a small underdog on Monday at Illinois.

They are 13-10 against the spread, and are 7-6 in games in West Lafayette. Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)

Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)

Nov. 30 — Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)

Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

Jan. 8 — Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

Jan. 17 — Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)

Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

Illinois is 17-5 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten, with first place on the line on Tuesday night against Purdue

The Illini are 10-12 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 5-1 straight up, but just 3-3 against the spread. They had failed to cover four games in a row before blowing out Wisconsin on Wednesday night and then doing the same on Saturday at Indiana, winning 74-57 with a late rally against the Hoosiers.

Here's what Illinois has done so far this season: