Skip to main content

No. 3 Boilermakers Open as Surprisingly Large Favorite vs. Illinois on Tuesday Night

Purdue has been in chase mode in the Big Ten for a few weeks now, and a five-game winning streak has them in position to regain a share of the lead on Tuesday night, but that will take beating league-leader Illinois at Mackey Arena to get there. Here's the opening line, with a full breakdown on both teams against the number this season.

First place in the Big Ten is on the line on Tuesday night when No. 3 Purdue hosts No. 13 Illinois at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers might be the higher-ranked team, but it's Illinois that has a one-game lead in the conference race.

Illinois is 17-5 on the season and 10-2 in the Big Ten. The two teams met on Jan. 17 in Champaign, and Purdue won 96-88 in double overtime.

In the rematch, Purdue is favored, somewhat surprisingly, but quite a bit. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Boilermakers are a 6-point favorite in the rematch. The over/under is 148. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPN.

Purdue is 20-3 overall and 9-3 in the Big Ten. They were favored in 22 of their first 23 games, and won as a small underdog in the first meeting against Illinois in Champaign.  games before winning as a small underdog on Monday at Illinois. 

They are 13-10 against the spread, and are 7-6 in games in West Lafayette. Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Read More

  • Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 12 — Beat Indiana State 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 20 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 26 — Beat Omaha 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30— Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 3 — Beat Iowa 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 12 — Beat N.C. State 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 20 — Beat Incarnate Word 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 3— Lost to No. 22 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 8— Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 14— Beat Nebraska 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 17— Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)
  • Jan. 20 — Lost at Indiana 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 27 — Won at Iowa 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 3 — Won at Minnesota 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won)
  • Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

Illinois is 17-5 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten, with first place on the line on Tuesday night against Purdue

The Illini are 10-12 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 5-1 straight up, but just 3-3 against the spread. They had failed to cover four games in a row before blowing out Wisconsin on Wednesday night and then doing the same on Saturday at Indiana, winning 74-57 with a late rally against the Hoosiers.

Here's what Illinois has done so far this season:

  • Nov. 9 — Beat Jackson State 71-47 as a 24.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 12 — Beat Arkansas State 92-53 as a 17-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 15 — Lost at Marquette 67-66 as an 8-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 22 — Lost to Cincinnati 71-51 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 23 — Beat Kansas State 72-64 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)as an 12-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 26 — Beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 94-85 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 29 — Beat Notre Dame 82-72 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 3 — Beat Rutgers 86-51 as a 9.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 7 — Won at Iowa 87-83 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
  • Dec. 11 — Lost to Arizona 83-79 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 18 —Beat St. Francis (Pa.) 106-48 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 22 — Beat Missouri 88-63 in St. Louis, Mo., as a 14.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 4— Won at Minnesota 76-53 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 6 — Beat Maryland 76-64 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 11 — Won at Nebraska 81-71 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 14 — Beat Michigan 68-53 as a 115.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 17 —Lost to Purdue 96-88 in 2-OT as as 1.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan, 21— Lost at Maryland 81-65 as as 4.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 25 — Beat Michigan State 56-55 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 29 — Won at Northwestern 59-56 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 2— Beat Wisconsin 80-67 as a 7.5-point underdog (won)
  • Feb. 5 — Beat Indiana 784-57 as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

PurdueJadenIveyIllinoisJacobGrandison
Basketball

No. 3 Boilermakers Open as Surprisingly Large Favorite vs. Illinois on Tuesday Night

51 seconds ago
Zach Edey andre curbelo
Basketball

No. 3 Purdue Basketball Hosts No. 13 Illinois With Share of Big Ten Lead on the Line

13 hours ago
Kofi Cockburn vs Indiana
Basketball

Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Player of the Week Ahead of Matchup With Purdue

15 hours ago
Eric Hunter Jr vs Michigan
Basketball

Purdue Moves to No. 3 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

19 hours ago
PurdueSashaStefanovicZachEdeyPass
Basketball

Sasha Live! Podcast With Special Guest Zach Edey Set For Monday at Mad Mushroom

20 hours ago
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

Feb 6, 2022
Juwan Howard vs Purdue
Basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard on Purdue: 'We'll See Them Again, And We'll be Ready to Compete'

Feb 6, 2022
Matt Painter vs Michigan
Basketball

Here's What Coach Matt Painter Said After Purdue's 82-76 Win Over Michigan

Feb 6, 2022
Trevion Williams vs Michigan
Basketball

No. 4 Purdue Basketball Snaps 5-Game Drought Against Michigan, Wins 82-76

Feb 5, 2022