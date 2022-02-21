No. 5 Purdue Takes Big Ten Lead With Convincing Win Over Red-Hot Rutgers

No. 5 Purdue was the first Big Ten team to get to 13 league wins on Sunday, knocking off red-hot Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena to move a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with three games to go.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The dog days of February can be taxing, so Purdue coach Matt Painter gave his players a day off on Thursday, hoping the rest would allow for fresh legs in Sunday's huge showdown with red-hot Rutgers.

It worked. Bounding up and down the floor, the fifth-ranked Boilermakers rode the coattails of star Jaden Ivey to knock off Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena, moving into the first place in the Big Ten in the process.

"That day off definitely helped us early, because I thought we had fresh legs,'' Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic. ''They're a tough team and we wanted to get after them early,''

Purdue is now 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten, a half game ahead of both Illinois (12-4) and Wisconsin. Rutgers, which had just beaten four straight ranked teams, fell to 16-10 overall and 10-6 in the league.

It was a great start to a tough home stretch for the Boilers. Purdue's four-game set to end the regular season features three teams — Rutgers, Wisconsin and Indiana — that already have beaten the Boilermakers this season. The Scarlet Knights were the first to do it, beating the then No. 1-ranked Boilers on Dec. 8 on Ron Harper Jr.'s half-court heave at the buzzer.

Purdue players haven't talked about revenge because the goal — winning the Big Ten regular season title — is more important. So they were energized right from the get-go because of all that was at stake.

And they knew that Rutgers — which had beaten four ranked teams on its way to Mackey Arena, the first unranked team in college basketball history to ever do that — was going to give them their best shot.

The Boilermakers' offense, ranked sixth in the nation at 82.1 points per game, can generate points in bunches, and they did right out of the gate, hitting six five three-pointers in the first six minutes to grab a quick nine-point lead.

The lead reached 11 points (26-15) before Rutgers started chipping away and got back into the game. Ron Harper Jr., who was questionable with a left hand injury and was a game-time decision on Sunday, scored on a layup with 3:22 to go to get the Scarlet Knights within one at 34-33.

But sophomore Jaden Ivey, Purdue's leading scorer, took matters into his own hands to closes out the half. He drove to the basket twice and was fouled, hitting all four free throws. Then he got a steal and went the length of the court for a dunk, and was fouled again. He made the free throw to put the Boilers up 41-35. He was fouled again after another turnovers and hit two more free throws with 30 seconds left in the half. Purdue left 45-36 at the break.

The Boilers came out firing to start the second half as well, and their lead was quickly up to 20 points thanks to an 11-0 run out of the break. Ivey had 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey had four points in the run, and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic hit a three-pointer as well.

Rutgers got the lead back down to 10 points when Paul Mulcahy hit a three-pointer with 9:09 to go to make it 62-52, but the Knights would get no closer.

Ivey led the Boilers with 25 points, and made 15-of-18 free throws. Edey added 15, and Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic added 11. Mason Gillis was also in double figures as well, scoring 10 points.

Purdue shot 53.1 percent from the game and made 24-of-29 free throws, good for 82.8 percent.