LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Rutgers in Real Time

Rutgers handed Purdue its first loss of the year 70-68 on a buzzer-beater shot from half court earlier in the season. The Boilermakers get another shot at the Scarlet Knights on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, where you can follow along with all the news and views in real time live from press row.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena for a rematch against Rutgers, which handed the team its first loss of the season back on Dec. 9 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights are riding a four-game win streak against ranked opponents, which has never been done by an unranked team, and have defeated the Boilermakers in four straight matchups.

With four games left to play in the regular season, Purdue will face off against three teams that have already claimed victories against it, starting Sunday afternoon with Rutgers. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

PREGAME — No change to the starting lineup for Purdue against Rutgers.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

PREGAME — Ron Harper Jr. was seen warming up for Rutgers with black tape around two of his left fingers. He appears primed to play against No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.

