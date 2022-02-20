LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Rutgers in Real Time
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena for a rematch against Rutgers, which handed the team its first loss of the season back on Dec. 9 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Scarlet Knights are riding a four-game win streak against ranked opponents, which has never been done by an unranked team, and have defeated the Boilermakers in four straight matchups.
With four games left to play in the regular season, Purdue will face off against three teams that have already claimed victories against it, starting Sunday afternoon with Rutgers. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.
- HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.
Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.
Read More
Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.
PREGAME — No change to the starting lineup for Purdue against Rutgers.
- Sophomore forward Mason Gillis
- Sophomore center Zach Edey
- Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey
- Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.
- Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic
PREGAME — Ron Harper Jr. was seen warming up for Rutgers with black tape around two of his left fingers. He appears primed to play against No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- RON HARPER JR. LOOKS READY TO PLAY: Rutgers senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was seen wearing black tape around two of his left fingers during warmups ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Purdue on Sunday. Despite the injury to his non-shooting hand, Harper appears to be ready to play. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Purdue has a lot of goals this season, but one that's always near the top is winning a Big Ten regular-season title. For senior guard Sasha Stefanovic, finishing strong in this last four-game stretch is huge, especially now that they've worked their way back to the top of the Big Ten standings. CLICK HERE
- BOILERS DOUBLE-DIGIT FAVORITE: Rutgers was the first team to beat Purdue this season, back in December when the Boilermakers had just ascended to No. 1 in the country, and now Purdue gets a chance at revenge on Sunday. They have opened as a huge double-digit favorite, which is something of a surprise. CLICK HERE
- DAY OFF HELPED BOILERS: Purdue basketball earned a much-needed day off Thursday ahead of a matchup with Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. It was the first break for the players after a 23-day stretch that included eight games. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE SET FOR CRITICAL MATCHUP WITH RUTGERS: The No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball team is prepared for its second matchup of the season with Rutgers. After the Scarlet Knights got the better of the Boilermakers earlier in the season, both teams will clash at Mackey Arena in a game with huge Big Ten implications. CLICK HERE