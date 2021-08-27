Purdue Basketball Ranked Among Nation's Best in Jeff Goodman's 2021-22 Preseason Top 25

Purdue basketball has the potential to be one of the top teams in the country for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman ranked the program No. 6 in the nation in his updated preseason top 25.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue basketball prepares for the 2021-22 season, there's been no shortage of national recognition flooding toward the program.

Recently, Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman updated his preseason top-25 rankings, and the Boilermakers were right with some of the best teams in the country. He ranked Purdue at No. 6, coming in behind Gonzaga, Texas, Villanova, Kansas and UCLA.

The Boilermakers are coming off an 18-10 season that included a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, the team was upset in overtime during the first round by North Texas.

Coach Matt Painter and the Purdue basketball team looks to make a deeper push into the postseason by bringing back a majority of its players this year. Here's a look at the players looking to contribute next season alongside those that departed.

Purdue Returning Players

Trevion Williams, Center

Jaden Ivey, Guard

Zach Edey, Center

Sasha Stefanovic, Shooting Guard

Eric Hunter Jr., Forward

Brandon Newman, Guard

Mason Gillis, Forward

Isaiah Thompson, Guard

Ethan Morton, Guard

"Matt Painter returns just about everyone of note from a top 25 team," Goodman wrote. "Williams and Edey are tough to match with on the frontline, Ivey is a potential star and Stefanovic and Newman give the Boilermakers proven shooters. Continuity will be rare this season, and that’s where Painter will have a major advantage."

Purdue Offseason Departures

Aaron Wheeler, Forward (Transferred to St. John's)

Emmanuel Dowuona, Center (Transferred to Tennessee State)

Purdue Additions

Caleb Furst, Forward

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Forward

Jeff Goodman's 2021-22 Preseason Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Texas

3. Villanova

4. Kansas

5. UCLA

6. Purdue

7. Memphis

8. Baylor

9. Michigan

10. Kentucky

11. Arkansas

12. Oregon

13. Illinois

14. North Carolina

15. Duke

16. Alabama

17. Tennessee

18. Houston

19. Ohio State

20. Michigan State

21. St. Bonaventure

22. Florida State

23. Maryland

24. Auburn

T25. UConn

T25. Belmont

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

EDWARDS, MATHIAS FINISH NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias both helped their teams during the NBA Summer League. The two former Purdue players were each part of teams with winning records. CLICK HERE

Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias both helped their teams during the NBA Summer League. The two former Purdue players were each part of teams with winning records. BIG TEN, ACC, PAC-12 ALLIANCE: On Tuesday, the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 conferences formally announced an alliance focused on student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, and other topics across the college landscape. CLICK HERE

On Tuesday, the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 conferences formally announced an alliance focused on student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, and other topics across the college landscape. BIG TEN ANNOUNCES FORFEITURE POLICY: The Big Ten determined that if a member institution is unable to play a conference opponent due to COVID-19, it would be considered a forfeit and games will not be rescheduled. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!