Purdue Basketball Remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll for Fourth Straight Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue enters 2023 as one of two undefeated teams in the country and retains the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll for the fourth week in a row.

The team concluded its regular-season nonconference schedule on Thursday with an 82-49 victory over Florida A&M, improving to 13-0 before resuming Big Ten play. The Boilermakers host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Monday inside Mackey Arena.

Coach Matt Painter has led Purdue to 24 straight wins against nonconference opponents in the regular season, the longest active streak in the country. The Boilermakers are also the only team in the nation to post an undefeated record outside their conference in each of the last two seasons.

Purdue earned all 60 first-place votes and was one of four Big Ten schools that were ranked this week. Wisconsin and Indiana each moved up one spot, coming in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively. Ohio State also entered the rankings at No. 24. Illinois and Michigan State both received votes.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Jan. 1

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 9, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Purdue (13-0) Houston (14-1) Kansas (12-1) UConn (14-1) Arizona (13-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (11-2) Tennessee (11-2) Gonzaga (12-3) UCLA (13-2) Virginia (10-2) Miami (13-1) Arkansas (11-2) Wisconsin (10-2) Indiana (10-3) Duke (11-3) TCU (12-1) Xavier (12-3) Baylor (10-3) Missouri (12-1) New Mexico (14-0) Auburn (11-2) Charleston (14-1) Ohio State (10-3) Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes:

LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

