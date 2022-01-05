Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Sasha Live! Podcast Resumes on Wednesday Night at Mad Mushroom Pizza

    It's time for Episode 8 of of the Sasha Live! podcast, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night live from Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette. There's going to be plenty to talk about with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic about Monday night's loss to Wisconsin, and we'll also discuss the upcoming game at Penn State on Saturday as well. Come on down, or watch online.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now that the holidays are over and the Purdue basketball season has cranked back into high gear, it's time for the return of the Sasha Live! podcast, featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic.

    Episode 8, hosted by BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew, will be on Wednesday night, Jan. 5, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The 30-minute podcast is live from Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette.

    Fans are welcome to come down and enjoy some food and watch the podcast. It can also be seen live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.  (See links below)

    All the dates are set for the January shows. They are the next three Wednesdays — Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 18 — and Tuesday, Jan. 25.

    There will be plenty to talk about on Wednesday night for sure, as we'll review the Boilermakers' 74-69 loss to Wisconsin, and preview the upcoming game Saturday at Penn State.

    Here's how to watch online:

    Sasha Live! on Facebook

    • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on Twitter

    • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on YouTube

    • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

    Watch the previous Sasha Live! podcast

    Here is the full Episode 7 podcast of Sasha Live! from Dec. 14.

    • WISCONSIN STUNS PURDUE AT HOME: Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the No. 23-ranked Badgers upset No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. The 74-69 loss snapped a 13-game home winning streak for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
    • TOM BREW COLUMN: Purdue let a seven-point second half lead slip away, and lost at home to Wisconsin Monday night. There were a lot of defensive lapses and too many missed shots, and it added up to a Big Ten loss. But it's also not a reason to panic, because this is still a very good team. CLICK HERE 

