Purdue Basketball's Jaden Ivey to Wear No. 9 for the USA U-19 Team

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. Ivey will wear No. 9 for the group while playing in Latvia.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were named to the USA U-19 team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Latvia, the Boilermakers showcased one of their jerseys in a Tweet below.

Ivey, a Big Ten All-Freshman team selection last season, will wear No. 9 for the team. At this time, Furst's number has yet to be seen.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Ivey was mentioned as a preseason All-American for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a freshman. Over his last six games last year, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37-of-79 from the field in that span.

Ivey and Furst were among 26 players to try out for the team and will compete for a gold medal at the FIBA U-19 World Cup, which will be held from July 3-11.

Other than the USA and host Latvia, other teams competing from around the world include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.

The USA was drawn into Group D, alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey for the three-day FIBA U-19 World Cup preliminary round from July 3 to July 6. The USA will open against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and finish against Australia on July 6.

