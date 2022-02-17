No. 5 Purdue Basketball Downs Northwestern, Claims Big Ten Lead with 70-64 Victory

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Boilermakers alone sit atop the Big Ten conference.

Following Rutgers’ victory over No. 12 Illinois, the Purdue basketball team tipped off against Northwestern on the road. The No. 5-ranked Boilermakers held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and dominated most of the second half in a 70-64 win Wednesday night at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Purdue moves to 23-4 on the season and 12-4 in conference play, overtaking Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with four games left in the regular season.

Purdue blew the game open in the second half, making six of its 12 shots from the 3-pointer line in the period after a slow start. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the team with 14 points and was one of three players to score in double figures.

Northwestern brought it back to within six points in the final minutes, led by junior forward Robbie Beran’s 13 points. Senior Pete Nance and junior Boo Buie added 12 and 11, respectively.

It was a sloppy first half for both teams. Northwestern, which entered the matchup ranked second in the nation in assist/turnover ratio, gave the ball away seven times in the opening period. Purdue wasn’t much better, turning the ball over eight times before the break.

Even though the Boilermakers held the Wildcats to just 37% shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes, they were unable to make enough plays on the offensive end of the court to stretch the lead.

Purdue was just 2-9 from the 3-point line, with both deep shots courtesy of junior guard Isaiah Thompson. He had six points in the first half after scoring just seven total in the team’s last six games.

But Edey led all players with 12 points and six rebounds in the first half to push the Boilermakers to a 32-28 halftime lead. He also contributed two assists, was 5-7 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line.

Purdue opened the second half with a 7-0 run, leading to the team’s first double-digit lead of the game. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis made a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch. He ended the contest with 11 points, including three made shots from beyond the arc.

Gillis, a 45% 3-point shooter on the season, hadn’t hit from deep in the last two games for the Boilermakers. He played 29 minutes in the win and notched seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, for the first time all season, was held to less than 10 points against a Big Ten opponent. He was 2-12 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Purdue, despite leading by as many as 15 in the second half, made only two field goals in the final five minutes. The team will welcome Rutgers, winner of four straight against ranked opponents, to Mackey Arena on Sunday.

