Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results

Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers won their first and only tournament championship in 2009.

Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers won their first and only tournament championship in 2009.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since its inception in 1998, Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers were crowned conference tournament champions in 2009, the only time in program history. 

During the 2008-2009 season, Purdue earned a 22-9 overall record which included an 11-7 mark in the conference heading into the Big Ten Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With the No. 3 seed, the team tipped off against Penn State in the quarterfinals and came away with a 79-65 victory. 

Purdue went on to take down Illinois in the semifinals 66-56, setting up a matchup with Ohio State for the title of Big Ten Tournament champions. 

Former star guard E'Twaun Moore scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Boilermakers rallied for a narrow 65-61 victory against the Buckeyes. 

Moore was one of three Purdue players named All-Tournament Team, alongside Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson. Hummel was also named the tournament's most valuable player. 

Here's a look at all the Big Ten Tournament results in Purdue history: 

Purdue Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results by Year

YearSeedResults

1998

3

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 76, Indiana 71

Semifinals Win: Purdue 68, Illinois 47

Championship Loss: Michigan 76, Purdue 67

1999

7

First-Round Loss: Michigan 79, Purdue 73

2000

3

First-round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Wisconsin 78, Purdue 66

2001

8

First-Round Win: Purdue 91, Minnesota 77

Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 83, Purdue 66

2002

8

First-Round Loss: Iowa 87, Purdue 72

2003

4

First-Round Bye

Qaurterfinals Loss: Michigan State 54, Purdue 42

2004

7

First-Round Loss: MInnesota 63, Purdue 52

2005

10

First-Round Loss: Iowa 71, Purdue 52

2006 

11

First-Round Loss: Michigan State 70, Purdue 58

2007

5

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 74, Iowa 55

Semifinals Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 52

2008

2

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 74, Purdue 67

2009

3

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 79, Penn State 65

Semifinals Win: Purdue 66, Illinois 56

Championship Win: Purdue 65, Ohio State 61

2010

2

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 69, Northwestern 61

Semifinals Loss: Minnesota 69, Purdue 42

2011

2

First-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan State 74, Purdue 56

2012

6

First-Round Bye 

Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 88, Purdue 71

2013

7

First-Round Loss: Nebraska 57, Purdue 55

2014

12

First-Round Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 61

2015

4

First-Round Bye 

Second-Round Bye 

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 64, Penn State 59 

Semifinals Loss: Wisconsin 71, Purdue 51

2016

4

First-Round Bye

Second-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 89, Illinois 58 

Semifinals Win: Purdue 76, Michigan 59

Championship Loss: Michigan State 66, Purdue 62

2017

1

First-Round Bye

Second-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan 74, Purdue 70 (OT)

2018

3

First-Round Bye

Second-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 82, Rutgers 75

Semifinals Win: Purdue 78, Penn State 70

Championship Loss: Michigan 75, Purdue 66

2019

2

First-Round Bye

Second-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

2020

10

Canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

2021

4

First-Round Bye

Second-Round Bye

Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT)

2022

3

TBD

