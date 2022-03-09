Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since its inception in 1998, Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers were crowned conference tournament champions in 2009, the only time in program history.

During the 2008-2009 season, Purdue earned a 22-9 overall record which included an 11-7 mark in the conference heading into the Big Ten Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With the No. 3 seed, the team tipped off against Penn State in the quarterfinals and came away with a 79-65 victory.

Purdue went on to take down Illinois in the semifinals 66-56, setting up a matchup with Ohio State for the title of Big Ten Tournament champions.

Former star guard E'Twaun Moore scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Boilermakers rallied for a narrow 65-61 victory against the Buckeyes.

Moore was one of three Purdue players named All-Tournament Team, alongside Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson. Hummel was also named the tournament's most valuable player.

Here's a look at all the Big Ten Tournament results in Purdue history:

Purdue Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results by Year

Year Seed Results 1998 3 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 76, Indiana 71 Semifinals Win: Purdue 68, Illinois 47 Championship Loss: Michigan 76, Purdue 67 1999 7 First-Round Loss: Michigan 79, Purdue 73 2000 3 First-round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Wisconsin 78, Purdue 66 2001 8 First-Round Win: Purdue 91, Minnesota 77 Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 83, Purdue 66 2002 8 First-Round Loss: Iowa 87, Purdue 72 2003 4 First-Round Bye Qaurterfinals Loss: Michigan State 54, Purdue 42 2004 7 First-Round Loss: MInnesota 63, Purdue 52 2005 10 First-Round Loss: Iowa 71, Purdue 52 2006 11 First-Round Loss: Michigan State 70, Purdue 58 2007 5 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 74, Iowa 55 Semifinals Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 52 2008 2 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 74, Purdue 67 2009 3 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 79, Penn State 65 Semifinals Win: Purdue 66, Illinois 56 Championship Win: Purdue 65, Ohio State 61 2010 2 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 69, Northwestern 61 Semifinals Loss: Minnesota 69, Purdue 42 2011 2 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan State 74, Purdue 56 2012 6 First-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 88, Purdue 71 2013 7 First-Round Loss: Nebraska 57, Purdue 55 2014 12 First-Round Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 61 2015 4 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 64, Penn State 59 Semifinals Loss: Wisconsin 71, Purdue 51 2016 4 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 89, Illinois 58 Semifinals Win: Purdue 76, Michigan 59 Championship Loss: Michigan State 66, Purdue 62 2017 1 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan 74, Purdue 70 (OT) 2018 3 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 82, Rutgers 75 Semifinals Win: Purdue 78, Penn State 70 Championship Loss: Michigan 75, Purdue 66 2019 2 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Minnesota 75, Purdue 73 2020 10 Canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. 2021 4 First-Round Bye Second-Round Bye Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT) 2022 3 TBD

