Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since its inception in 1998, Purdue has a 14-22 all-time record in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. The Boilermakers were crowned conference tournament champions in 2009, the only time in program history.
During the 2008-2009 season, Purdue earned a 22-9 overall record which included an 11-7 mark in the conference heading into the Big Ten Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With the No. 3 seed, the team tipped off against Penn State in the quarterfinals and came away with a 79-65 victory.
Purdue went on to take down Illinois in the semifinals 66-56, setting up a matchup with Ohio State for the title of Big Ten Tournament champions.
Former star guard E'Twaun Moore scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Boilermakers rallied for a narrow 65-61 victory against the Buckeyes.
Moore was one of three Purdue players named All-Tournament Team, alongside Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson. Hummel was also named the tournament's most valuable player.
Here's a look at all the Big Ten Tournament results in Purdue history:
Purdue Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results by Year
|Year
|Seed
|Results
1998
3
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 76, Indiana 71
Semifinals Win: Purdue 68, Illinois 47
Championship Loss: Michigan 76, Purdue 67
1999
7
First-Round Loss: Michigan 79, Purdue 73
2000
3
First-round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Wisconsin 78, Purdue 66
2001
8
First-Round Win: Purdue 91, Minnesota 77
Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 83, Purdue 66
2002
8
First-Round Loss: Iowa 87, Purdue 72
2003
4
First-Round Bye
Qaurterfinals Loss: Michigan State 54, Purdue 42
2004
7
First-Round Loss: MInnesota 63, Purdue 52
2005
10
First-Round Loss: Iowa 71, Purdue 52
2006
11
First-Round Loss: Michigan State 70, Purdue 58
2007
5
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 74, Iowa 55
Semifinals Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 52
2008
2
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Illinois 74, Purdue 67
2009
3
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 79, Penn State 65
Semifinals Win: Purdue 66, Illinois 56
Championship Win: Purdue 65, Ohio State 61
2010
2
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 69, Northwestern 61
Semifinals Loss: Minnesota 69, Purdue 42
2011
2
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan State 74, Purdue 56
2012
6
First-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 88, Purdue 71
2013
7
First-Round Loss: Nebraska 57, Purdue 55
2014
12
First-Round Loss: Ohio State 63, Purdue 61
2015
4
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 64, Penn State 59
Semifinals Loss: Wisconsin 71, Purdue 51
2016
4
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 89, Illinois 58
Semifinals Win: Purdue 76, Michigan 59
Championship Loss: Michigan State 66, Purdue 62
2017
1
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Michigan 74, Purdue 70 (OT)
2018
3
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Win: Purdue 82, Rutgers 75
Semifinals Win: Purdue 78, Penn State 70
Championship Loss: Michigan 75, Purdue 66
2019
2
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Minnesota 75, Purdue 73
2020
10
Canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
2021
4
First-Round Bye
Second-Round Bye
Quarterfinals Loss: Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT)
2022
3
TBD
