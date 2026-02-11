Matt Painter loves to challenge his team in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The 2026-27 season will be no exception, as Purdue is reportedly working on scheduling Gonzaga as part of a doubleheader in Las Vegas in November. Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported the news on Wednesday.

According to Rothstein's report, Purdue and Gonzaga are "finalizing an agreement" to play at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas as part of a doubleheader event on Nov. 2. The other matchup features UCLA and Arizona.

If a deal gets finalized, it would likely serve as the season-opener for Purdue. This year, the college basketball season officially tipped off on Monday, Nov. 3.

Rothstein said there is no timetable regarding an official announcement about Purdue playing Gonzaga early in the 2026-27 campaign. Other information, including a tipoff time and television information, is also unknown.

Both Purdue and Gonzaga are having strong seasons this year, both hoping to make a push to the Final Four in Indianapolis. The 13th-ranked Boilermakers are 20-4 on the season and 10-3 in Big Ten play. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 12 nationally and have a 24-2 record.

Purdue and Gonzaga have played five times and the Boilermakers own a 5-0 record. Three of those meetings have come since the 2022-23 season.

Purdue defeated Gonzaga 84-66 in the Phil Knight Legacy in 2022. Then, the Boilermakers defeated the Bulldogs twice during the 2023-24 campaign, once in the Maui Invitational (73-63) and again in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament (80-68).

Moving on without Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn

The Purdue Boilermakers bench celebrates a basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue will go through quite a bit of change when it tips off the 2026-27 season — whether that's in Las Vegas against Gonzaga or not. The Boilermakers are losing their three veteran-most players after this year, with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn all out of eligibility.

It will be the start of a new era for the program, although there will be several key returners. The Boilermakers should still have CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess and Omer Mayer on the roster. Plus, Antione West Jr. will be an option for the Boilermakers after redshirting this season.

Painter also signed a four-man recruiting class in 2026, bringing in point guard Luke Ertel, shooting guard Jacob Webber, center Sinan Huan, and power forward Rivers Knight. There will be plenty of talent on the roster.

Still, it will be a new team with a new look. Opening the season on a neutral floor against Gonzaga would be quite the test for Painter's squad to begin the 2026-27 season.

It won't be the only tough non-conference game on the slate, either. Purdue also has matchups against Iowa State and Tennessee already on the schedule.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

WHAT TO LIKE ABOUT PURDUE'S WIN OVER HUSKERS: Purdue needed overtime to beat Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night. There was plenty to like about the game, despite a big lead slipping away. CLICK HERE

SMITH SETS NEW PROGRAM RECORD: Purdue senior guard Braden Smith has set another program record. This time, he passed former Boiler star E'Twaun Moore to make more school history. CLICK HERE