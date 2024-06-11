Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball 2024-25 Roster
The 2024-25 Purdue men's basketball roster has been set. The Boilermakers enter the season after finishing last year with a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the National Championship Game.
The 2024-25 Purdue men's basketball roster has been finalized. This season, the Boilermakers are looking to to build off their run to the National Championship Game in the 2023-24 season and defend their crown as back-to-back Big Ten regular season champions.
Matt Painter enters his 20th season at the helm in West Lafayette. During his time (2005-present), the Boilermakers have claimed five Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships and have reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times. Purdue has also played in one Final Four.
Here's the Purdue men's basketball roster for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
#0 CJ Cox
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Lexington, Mass. (Milton Academy)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#1 Caleb Furst
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 225 lbs.
- Year: Senior
- Hometown/High School: Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian)
- 2023-24 Stats: 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists (36 games)
#2 Fletcher Loyer
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 180 lbs.
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Fort Wayne, Ind. (Homestead)
- 2023-24 Stats: 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists (39 games)
#3 Braden Smith
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 lbs.
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Westfield, Ind. (Westfield)
- 2023-24 Stats: 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists (39 games)
#4 Trey Kaufman-Renn
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-9, 230 lbs.
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Sellersburg, Ind. (Silver Creek)
- 2023-24 Stats: 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists (39 games)
#5 Myles Colvin
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 200 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Indianapolis, Ind. (Heritage Christian)
- 2023-24 Stats: 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists (31 games)
#6 Aaron Fine
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 175 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Noblesville, Ind. (Noblesville)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#7 Sam King
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 220 lbs.
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Columbus, Ind. (Columbus North)
- 2023-24 Stats: 1.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists (6 games)
#9 Jack Lusk
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 190 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Elkhorn, Neb. (Elkhorn North)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#11 Brian Waddell
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 190 lbs.
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High School: Carmel, Ind. (Carmel)
- 2023-24 Stats: 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists (14 games)
#12 Daniel Jacobsen
- Position: Center
- Height/Weight: 7-foot-3, 255 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Chicago, Ill. (Brewster Academy in N.H.)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#14 Jack Benter
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 190 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Brownstown, Ind. (Brownstown Central)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#20 Josh Furst
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 200 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian)
- 2023-24 Stats: 0.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.0 assists (1 game)
#23 Camden Heide
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 205 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Wayzata, Minn. (Wasatch Academy in Utah)
- 2023-24 Stats: 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists (39 games)
#24 Gicarri Harris
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Atlanta, Ga. (Grayson)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#32 Jace Rayl
- Position: Guard
- Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Kokomo, Ind. (Kokomo)
- 2023-24 Stats: 0.0 points, 0.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists (1 game)
#34 Raleigh Burgess
- Position: Forward
- Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 225 lbs.
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Sycamore)
- 2023-24 Stats: Not available
#44 Will Berg
- Position: Center
- Height/Weight: 7-foot-2, 255 lbs.
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High School: Stockholm, Sweden (Riksbasketgymnasiet Lulea)
- 2023-24 Stats: 2.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists (14 games)
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Matt Painter
- Assistant coach: Brandon Brantley
- Assistant coach: Terry Johnson
- Assistant coach: Paul Lusk
- Director of operations: Elliott Bloom
- Director of strength and conditioning: Jason Kabo
- Director of player development: P.J. Thompson
- Director of player personnel: Sasha Stefanovic
- Director of video services: Nick Terruso
- Athletic trainer: Chad Young
Purdue basketball quick facts
- Location: West Lafayette, Ind.
- Arena: Mackey Arena (14,804)
- Conference: Big Ten
- Big Ten regular season titles: 26
- Big Ten Tournament titles: 2
- NCAA Tournament Appearances: 35
- Final Fours: 3 (1969, 1980, 2024)
- National Championships: 1 (1932)
