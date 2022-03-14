Skip to main content
Purdue Ranked No. 10 in Final AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball earned two victories in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Iowa in the championship game. The team sits at 27-7 on the season and comes in at No. 10 in the final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue made a strong push in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, winning its first two games to advance to its first championship appearance since 2018. 

The team ultimately fell to Iowa 75-66 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers sit with a 27-7 overall record and come in at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. 

It was the first time since the 1986-87 season that Purdue was ranked inside the top 10 for the entirety of the season. 

Purdue was among four Big Ten teams ranked, including No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois. Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State also received votes. 

As the No. 3 seed heading into the conference tourney, Purdue earned a double-bye and watched as Penn State took down Minnesota and Ohio State in the first two rounds. 

The two teams clashed in the quarterfinals on Friday, and the Boilermakers earned a 69-61 win over the Nittany Lions to reach the semifinals. 

Michigan State was waiting after upsetting No. 2-seed and Big Ten regular-season champion Wisconsin. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey fueled the team's 75-70 victory Saturday by recording 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. 

But in the Big Ten Tournament title game against Iowa, Purdue turned the ball over 17 times, which tied a season-high. It couldn't overcome its own mistakes and fell to the Hawkeyes 75-66 on Sunday. 

Purdue is scheduled to play Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament starting at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, inside the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will be televised on TBS. 

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, March 14

Here is the final Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Gonzaga (26-3)
2. Arizona (31-3)
3. Kansas (28-6)
4. Baylor (26-6)
5. Tennessee (26-5)
6. Villanova (26-7)
7. Kentucky (26-7)
8. Auburn (27-5)
9. Duke (28-6)
10. Purdue (27-7)
11. UCLA (25-7)
12. Texas Tech (25-9)
13. Providence (25-5)
14. Wisconsin (24-7)
15. Houston (29-5)
16. Iowa (26-9)
17. Arkansas (25-8)
18. Saint Mary's (25-7)
19. Illinois (22-9)
20. Murray State (30-2)
21. UConn (23-9)
22. USC (26-7)
23. Boise State (27-7)
24. Colorado State (25-5)
25. Texas (21-11)

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1

