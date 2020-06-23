BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue's Carsen Edwards Named to Second Team on Big Ten's All-Decade Team

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards had a brilliant career at Purdue, so it was no surprise that he was part of the Big Ten's All-Decade team. The league announced its second team on Tuesday, and Edwards was on it.

He was the third Purdue player to be honored so far this week. Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson were named to the third team on Monday.

Edwards, a Texas native, had a remarkable junior season in 2018-19, leading the Big Ten and ranking ninth nationally in scoring at 24.3 points per game. He added 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 35.4 minutes per outing.

He was named a consensus second-team All-American after being named to all four All-American squads and was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.  

His 874 points scored were the third most in a season in school history and the fifth most in Big Ten history. Edwards made a school and Big Ten record 135 three-pointers that season. 

Other members of the second team: Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Indiana's Victor Oladipo, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Ohio State's Jared Sullinger. That's a solid team right there.

The first team will be announced Wednesday. The coach and player of the decade will be revealed Thursday and Friday.

Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana
  • Carsen Edwards, Purdue
  • Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
  • Cassius Winston, Michgan State
  • Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Big Ten All-Decade Third Team

  • Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
  • JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
  • Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
  • Aaron Craft, Ohio State
  • D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State
  • Jordan Morgan, Minnesota
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Forced to Pick, Would You Choose Swanigan or Johnson?

I know it's not fair, but I didn't like that idea of there being an extra guy on the All-Decade third team that the Big Ten released. So I'm asking you to make a difficult choice between Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson. Who you got?

tombrew94

Big Ten Selects Caleb Swanigan, JuJuan Johnson to All-Decade Team

Purdue greats Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson made the third team of the Big Ten's All-Decade team that was announced on Monday.

tombrew94

Plenty of Classic Games Friday During Purdue Takeover on Big Ten Network

One of the joys of the Big Ten Network team takeovers is being able to relive great games, and there's plenty of that on Friday for Purdue fans.

tombrew94

Nojel Eastern Not Admitted at Michigan, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Purdue Nojel Eastern was not admitted to Michigan and now has reopened his transfer eligibility.

Brett Douglas

by

thomasbrew

What They're Saying About Former Purdue AD Morgan Burke, Who Passed Away Monday

Morgan Burke was an swimmer at Purdue, and later the school's athletic director for 23 years. After his passing on Monday, the outpouring of love came from all corners of the Purdue family.

tombrew94

7 Purdue Members on Big Ten's new Anti-Racism Coalition

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wants a lot of voices in the conversation about hate and racism, and more than 100 people are on this new committee from around the league.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Athletic Director Morgan Burke Passes Away

Long-time Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke passed away at the age of 68.

Brett Douglas

Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

Track and field athletes Waseem Williams and Janae Moffitt were Purdue's nominees for the prestigious awards.

tombrew94

4-Star QB Sam Jackson Flips to Purdue From Minnesota

Naperville (Ill.) Central quarterback Sam Jackson has changed his mind again, and has decided to flip from Minnesota to Purdue. He's the ninth commit in Purdue's 2021 class.

tombrew94

NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

If all goes as planned, the NCAA will announce a calendar for football practice in July and August that will lead to starting Purdue's college football season on time.

tombrew94