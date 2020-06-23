Purdue's Carsen Edwards Named to Second Team on Big Ten's All-Decade Team
tombrew94
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards had a brilliant career at Purdue, so it was no surprise that he was part of the Big Ten's All-Decade team. The league announced its second team on Tuesday, and Edwards was on it.
He was the third Purdue player to be honored so far this week. Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson were named to the third team on Monday.
Edwards, a Texas native, had a remarkable junior season in 2018-19, leading the Big Ten and ranking ninth nationally in scoring at 24.3 points per game. He added 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 35.4 minutes per outing.
He was named a consensus second-team All-American after being named to all four All-American squads and was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.
His 874 points scored were the third most in a season in school history and the fifth most in Big Ten history. Edwards made a school and Big Ten record 135 three-pointers that season.
Other members of the second team: Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Indiana's Victor Oladipo, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Ohio State's Jared Sullinger. That's a solid team right there.
The first team will be announced Wednesday. The coach and player of the decade will be revealed Thursday and Friday.
Big Ten All-Decade Second Team
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana
- Carsen Edwards, Purdue
- Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
- Cassius Winston, Michgan State
- Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Big Ten All-Decade Third Team
- Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
- JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
- Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
- Aaron Craft, Ohio State
- D'Angelo Russell, Ohio State
- Jordan Morgan, Minnesota