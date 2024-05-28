Purdue Center Daniel Jacobsen Earns Spot on USA Basketball U18 National Team
Purdue will be represented in the 2024 AmeriCup, held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tuesday morning, the Boilermakers revealed that incoming 7-foot-3 center Daniel Jacobsen earned a roster spot on the U18 National Team.
Jacobsen was one of 30 players invited to the U18 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo. earlier this month. He turned some heads during workouts and is one of 12 players to be included on this year's squad.
The USA Basketball U18 National Team will head to Beunos Aires next week for the AmeriCup, which will be played from June 3-9.
Even before USA Basketball announced this year's roster for the event, Jacobsen was receiving rave reviews from those who attended training camp. His ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, as well as his defensive capabilities impressed many.
"Purdue-bound Daniel Jacobsen has been the best player on the floor for long stretches at USA Basketball so far," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "Putting a lid on the rim at 7'3 (with) mobility and timing. Quick off his feet for finishes. Skillful in the paint. Takes hits and keeps coming. Impressive two day stretch."
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein also raved about Jacobsen's performance during the first two days of training camp.
"The most pleasant surprise, however, has been Daniel Jacobsen," Finkelstein wrote. "The 7-foot-3 big man who finished his high school career at Brewster Academy has long been known as an intriguing long-term prospect because of his great size and developing skill. Physically though, he has been a work in progress and often content to try to show his three-point shooting.
"So far in Colorado, he has been asserting himself around the rim, and been as impactful as maybe anyone in the field. He's playing with more athleticism, finishing hard above the rim, battling for real estate in the post, contesting plays defensively, and rim-running. In short, he's making a big impression, and only adding to the optimism about what he can become at Purdue given their pedigree for developing big men."
Jacobsen is part of a highly-touted incoming Purdue freshman class. The Boilermakers are welcoming six new faces into the program this offseason, hoping to build off last year's Final Four run.
Jacobsen will be one of two seven-footers on Purdue's roster next season, along with Will Berg.
Here is the complete roster for the 2024 AmeriCup:
Darius Acuff Jr.
Nate Ament
Mikel Brown Jr.
Jeremiah Fears
Shelton Henderson
Daniel Jacobsen
Jasper Johnson
Morez Johnson Jr.
Nikolas Khamenia
Trey McKenney
Patrick Ngongba II
Derrion Reid
