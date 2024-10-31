Purdue Coach Matt Painter Explains Recruiting Process of Freshman Guard CJ Cox
It's only been two exhibition games, but freshman guard CJ Cox is getting a lot of minutes for a Purdue team that reached the National Championship Game last season. Hard to believe Matt Painter was the only high-major coach in college basketball to recruit the 6-foot-3 guard out of Massachusetts, isn't it?
Maybe it's not, actually. Painter has proven time and again that finding the right pieces doesn't always come in the way of star ratings and recruiting rankings. Cox is the latest example.
Wednesday night, Cox scored 15 points in Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State. He tied Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn for the team high for the night. It was an impressive showing for a freshman who hadn't even watched a game inside Mackey Arena.
Following Purdue's final exhibition game, Painter was asked about how Cox — an under-recruited guard — found his way to West Lafayette.
"I was recruiting another kid and he just happened to play against him the last game of the summer," Painter said. "I saw him, then I got with everybody and just started talking. I got the Hudl password from his prep school coach and watched six, seven, eight games. Then I started to dig into his background and how he was as a person.
"Everybody said the same thing about him: Tough, hard-nosed, education is important. We beat two or three Ivy League schools for him."
Cox received 15 offers out of high school, none from a program competing in a major conference. But Painter saw enough in a handful of games to extend an offer.
Yes, it's only been two exhibition games, but Cox has seen plenty of time on the floor. He's knocked down jump shots confidently and played well on the defensive end.
More than his skill set, Painter said he was impressed with Cox's attitude. That stood out after watching the guard play an AAU game during the recruiting process.
"After the game was over, everybody on the team hugged him. So, I was like, 'What the hell are we hugging somebody after an AAU game in July?'" Painter said. "So I called (his coach) right away, like, what's the deal? He said, 'He's the greatest kid ever. We love him.'"
It's early in his career, but already, Cox is making an impact in West Lafayette. He'll be the latest under-recruited freshman to make a splash for one of college basketball's premier programs. It's just further proof that Painter doesn't care about those star ratings in the recruiting process.
"He's not ranked and he's only getting offers from the Ivy League and it doesn't matter," he said. "Being ranked doesn't matter. Who's recruiting you doesn't matter. (He) fits. It's winning basketball. It's being around somebody who wants to get their education at Purdue, wants to play at a high level, wants to compete."
"He's just come in and worked. He's one of those guys who carries a big stick and keeps his mouth shut. You can't have enough guys like that."
