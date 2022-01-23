Purdue Coach Matt Painter Unsure of When Jaden Ivey Will Return From Injury

After an 80-60 Purdue victory over Northwestern at Mackey Arena, coach Matt Painter said he wasn't sure when star sophomore Jaden Ivey would be ready to play after missing the matchup due to injury.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time all season, No. 4 Purdue tipped off without its leading scorer in sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Before a matchup with Indiana on the road Thursday, Ivey injured his hip flexor in practice but managed to tough it out against the Hoosiers.

He scored a team-high 21 points in a 68-65 loss, but missed the following two days of practice leading up to a matchup with Northwestern on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers managed to take a 20-point win in his absence, but coach Matt Painter remains unsure of when he'll suit up again.

"I have no idea," Painter said after the team's 80-60 victory. "Whenever they say he can go. Just preparing your team kind of the same way, even though we're going to run some things differently. I think that's the only thing that would be different."

Without Ivey on the floor, Purdue guards combined for 42 points. Senior Sasha Stefanovic led the team with 22 points, which included six 3-pointers. Senior Eric Hunter Jr. ended the game with 10 points and added a team-high five assists and two steals.

Junior Isaiah Thompson scored all his points for the Boilermakers at the start the second half, registering the team's first eight after halftime. Sophomore Brandon Newman earned his first start of the year but couldn't find his rhythm and ended 0-5 from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Ethan Morton scored just two points in over 27 minutes, but he led the team with a 23 plus/minus rating.

Purdue is gearing up for another road matchup come Thursday, a trip to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play Iowa. It's the third road matchup in the last four games for the Boilermakers.

"If he can go on Thursday, great. If not, other guys have to step up and play," Painter said. "I thought we had some really good production. I thought Eric Hunter had a great game, Isaiah didn't turn the basketball over, Ethan Morton was very solid.

"Caleb Furst had seven points in that one stretch, which was really beneficial. I thought our bench did a really good job, and then Sasha playing well really balanced things out."

