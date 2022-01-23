LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Game Between Purdue, Northwestern in Real Time; News and Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team has a bounce-back opportunity at home against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers are looking to extend a nine-game winning streak against the Wildcats when the two teams tip off at Mackey Arena.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and Purdue is 43-6 all-time at Mackey Arena against Northwestern. Coach Matt Painter is 20-6 against the Wildcats during his tenure.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.

Purdue enters the game with a 15-3 record (4-3 in the Big Ten). This season, the team's three losses have come by a combined 10 points. The Boilermakers and Loyola Chicago are the only teams in the nation to not lose a game by 10 or more points since Feb. 1, 2021.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Purdue will not underestimate any opponent, even at home. Northwestern upset No. 14 Michigan State on the road less than two weeks ago, one of its two wins in the Big Ten. Follow along for updates live from press row:

PREGAME — Purdue star sophomore Jaden Ivey will be unavailable for the team's matchup. Here's the starting five in his absence:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Brandon Newman

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

