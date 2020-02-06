BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue's Offense Explodes in Rout of No. 17 Iowa

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The story line is getting old and worn out during this Big Ten season, but Purdue took home-team domination to a new level Wednesday night in crushing No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in the friendly confines of loud and rowdy Mackey Arena.

Purdue (13-10 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten) scored 61 points in the first half thanks to torrid 3-point shooting (11-for-20) and mistake-free basketball, making only two turnovers. Iowa never had a chance, falling behind early and never being able to get any traction. 

The Hawkeyes (16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten)  trailed by as much as 27 points points in the first half, and 39 in the second. Purdue finished with a school-record 19 3-pointers.

"We've shot the ball pretty well at home, but we haven't shot it like this. This game was an outlier for us,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "I thought we really moved the basketball well and got some good inside-out looks. 

"It was great to see our guys all get on a roll and make some shots. Hopefully that will be a good confidence booster going forward.''

Purdue had five players in double figures, with forward Evan Boudreaux leading the way with 18. Sasha Stefanovic, Matt Haarms and Jahaad Proctor all had 15, and Eric Hunter Jr. added 13. 

Purdue had a first half for the ages, playing nearly perfect basketball for the first 20 minutes. They scored 61 points, the second-most in a half for any Purdue team in the past 15 years under Matt Painter and the fourth-most in a half against a Big Ten opponent in school history.

They made 11 3-pointers on 20 attempts, and when they did miss, they got eight offensive rebounds and scored off of six of those. They had 18 assists and only two turnovers.

Everyone had a hot hand. Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Northwestern Saturday night, made his first two shots from deep in the opening minute and helped spur a 17-0 Purdue run. 

Jahaad Proctor came off the bench at hit three long balls himself. Evan Boudreaux also made two 3-pointers and finished the half with 12 points, one of three Boilers in double-figures in the first half, along with Proctor (13) and Stefanovic.

Iowa was so far behind most of the half that it diminished the standout play Luka Garza, their star center. He had 17 points in the first half and finished the night with 26 points. 

Mackey Arena was rocking all night. The crowd of 14,804 was Purdue's 20th straight sellout. The loudest roar came when fan favorite Tommy Luce hit a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to push Purdue over 100 points.

The second- and third-loudest  roars might have come in the final minute, when Luce hit another 3-pointer and then took a charge on the other end. 

Frustrated Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn't have much of a summation for this loss, their worst of the year. 

"They pounded us on the glass early, and that really hurt, especially so early in the game like that when you're down, what, 17-4 just like that,'' he said. "We were giving them two or three shots on every possession there for a while, and you just can't do that, especially on the road.

"Other than Luka, we really didn't have much going on offensively,'' said McCaffrey, whose other four starters were just a combined 6-for-21 shooting, with none of them  reaching double figures. Two of Iowa's starting guards, Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint, were a combined 0-for-8 and only scored two points in a combined 46 minutes.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Preview: A Huge Challenge Awaits with Garza, Hawkeyes

Iowa has surprised some by staying in the hunt for a Big Ten title, and big man Luka Garza has been a big reason why.

tombrew94

Purdue adds Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach

The former Wisconsin defensive lineman has a dozen years of coaching experience, spending last season at Air Force.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Enjoying Carryover From Game-Winning Shot

Friends and family were blowing up his phone over the weekend after Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic hit the game-winning shot at Northwestern on Saturday.

tombrew94

Big Ten Daily, Volume 6: Michigan, Ohio State as 'Bottom-Feeders' is Laughable

Michigan and Ohio State may be near the bottom of the Big Ten standing, but they are former top-4 teams this season, and they're still dangerous.

tombrew94

Disappointing Ending to Mostert's Fairy-Tale Run in Super Bowl

It only took a decade for Purdue's Raheem Mostert to become an overnight sensation in the NFL, but his wild dream-ride throughout the playoffs ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Saves Purdue, Beats Northwestern With Late 3-Pointer

Purdue finishes the game with a wild 11-0 run and beats Northwestern on Sasha Stefanovic's 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: What to Know About the Northwestern Wildcats

The Northwestern Wildcats are struggling to get wins, but they've got some talented youngsters who are hungry to turn things around for coach Chris Collins.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Purdue Can't Afford Slip-Up at Struggling Northwestern

With an NCAA Tournament bid still on the line, the Purdue Boilermakers have to look at Satruday's game against the Northwestern Wildcats as a must-win situation.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Once Again, Purdue Digs Too Big of a Hole on the Road

Purdue is still 0-for-the-season on the road in the Big Ten, and it's the same story line on every road trip, it seems.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Purdue's Road Woes Continue With Loss at Rutgers

The Boilermakers once again dug themselves an early hole on the road and couldn't recover, losing 70-63.

tombrew94