BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Cult Hero Tommy Luce Helps Purdue Hit 100 in Style

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The rout was on at Mackey Arena, so the chants started earlier than usual from the student section and beyond.

"We want Tommy... 

"We want Tommy ...''

Tommy to Purdue fans is Tommy Luce, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound walk-on for the Boilermakers who has developed a cult following in West Lafayette. The joke is that Luce is Purdue's version of the ''victory cigar,'' because he doesn't come into the game until the outcome is no longer in doubt.

That was certainly the case Wednesday night when Purdue walloped No. 17-ranked Iowa, 104-68. Luce actually played a huge role in getting the Boilers over the century mark. He hit a 3-pointer to get them to 101, and then hit another long ball and took a charge just after that on the following possession.

If you're going to make your first 3-pointer of the season, you might as well make it 100. The second one was a cherry on top. It was a heck of a 4-minute run, and the two baskets and the charging call sparked the three loudest cheers all night.

The sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena erupted each time for their boy wonder.

  • RELATED GAME STORY: Purdue crushes Iowa with 3-point barrage CLICK HERE

"The crowd goes crazy for Tommy. He's a very positive guy. A lot of people don't see it, but in practice he's that guy who picks everybody up,'' Purdue center Trevion Williams said. "He's that guy who's always positive, always has energy. 

"So it was great for him to have that moment today and have the crowd behind him like that.''

The walk-on legend is a bit of a thing at Purdue, and the fans get into it. It was Bobby Riddell in that role before Luce, and Luce's four years have been a blast. 

The cult status really took off when his “Gettin’ Loose with Luce,” an ’80s-themed workout video starring the walk-on guard, went viral among the Boiler faithful. Every new episode is greeted with glee, like some sort of Hollywood premier.

“For me, it shows that I like to have a little fun,” Luce said earlier this season. “I’m not just gonna be just out there hooping. I can also do some other stuff, too.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue's Offense Explodes in Rout of No. 17 Iowa

The Purdue Boilermakers were nearly perfect in grabbing another home win over a ranked team, crushing the Iowa Hawkeyes 104-68.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: A Huge Challenge Awaits with Garza, Hawkeyes

Iowa has surprised some by staying in the hunt for a Big Ten title, and big man Luka Garza has been a big reason why.

tombrew94

Purdue adds Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach

The former Wisconsin defensive lineman has a dozen years of coaching experience, spending last season at Air Force.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Enjoying Carryover From Game-Winning Shot

Friends and family were blowing up his phone over the weekend after Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic hit the game-winning shot at Northwestern on Saturday.

tombrew94

Big Ten Daily, Volume 6: Michigan, Ohio State as 'Bottom-Feeders' is Laughable

Michigan and Ohio State may be near the bottom of the Big Ten standing, but they are former top-4 teams this season, and they're still dangerous.

tombrew94

Disappointing Ending to Mostert's Fairy-Tale Run in Super Bowl

It only took a decade for Purdue's Raheem Mostert to become an overnight sensation in the NFL, but his wild dream-ride throughout the playoffs ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Saves Purdue, Beats Northwestern With Late 3-Pointer

Purdue finishes the game with a wild 11-0 run and beats Northwestern on Sasha Stefanovic's 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: What to Know About the Northwestern Wildcats

The Northwestern Wildcats are struggling to get wins, but they've got some talented youngsters who are hungry to turn things around for coach Chris Collins.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Purdue Can't Afford Slip-Up at Struggling Northwestern

With an NCAA Tournament bid still on the line, the Purdue Boilermakers have to look at Satruday's game against the Northwestern Wildcats as a must-win situation.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Once Again, Purdue Digs Too Big of a Hole on the Road

Purdue is still 0-for-the-season on the road in the Big Ten, and it's the same story line on every road trip, it seems.

tombrew94