Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four straight weeks atop the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, Purdue fell to No. 3 in the latest rankings and earned four first-place votes.

The Boilermakers suffered their first loss of the season last Monday, falling to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena. The team bounced back with back-to-back wins away from home, taking down Ohio State on the road and Penn State at the Palestra.

Purdue now sits at 15-1 on the season and 4-1 in Big Ten play. The team tied a school record for spending seven weeks inside the top five. Houston took the No. 1 spot followed by Kansas at No. 2.

The only other Big Ten school to be ranked this week was Wisconsin, which fell four spots to No. 18. Indiana and Ohio State both fell outside the top 25, but they joined Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers and Illinois among those receiving votes.

Sitting atop the conference standings, Purdue returns to Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13, for a matchup against Nebraska. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Jan. 9

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 10, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Houston (16-1) Kansas (14-1) Purdue (15-1) Alabama (13-2) Tennessee (13-2) UConn (15-2) UCLA (14-2) Gonzaga (14-3) Arizona (14-2) Texas (13-2) Kansas State (14-1) Xavier (13-3) Virginia (11-3) Iowa State (12-2) Arkansas (12-3) Miami (13-2) TCU (13-2) Wisconsin (11-3) Providence (14-3) Missouri (13-2) Auburn (12-3) Charleston (16-1) San Diego State (12-3) Duke (12-4) Marquette (13-4)

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

