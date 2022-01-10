Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Purdue Falls to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Purdue Falls to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Purdue basketball dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week.

Purdue basketball dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a program record seven weeks ranked inside the top-three of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Purdue basketball falls to No. 7 in the nation. 

The Boilermakers have been ranked inside the top 10 for the first 10 weeks of the season. Baylor, with an undefeated 15-0 record, remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC to round out the top five. 

Purdue was among five Big Ten programs inside the top 25, including No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 25 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes. 

The Boilermakers suffered a 74-69 loss to then-No. 23 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena, ending a 13-game home winning streak. The team followed with a 74-67 road victory against Penn State. 

Purdue was scheduled for another road matchup against Michigan on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers will be back in action Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. 

Read More

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Dec. 13

Here is the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

  1. Baylor (13-0)
  2. Gonzaga (12-2) 
  3. UCLA (10-1)
  4. Auburn (14-1) 
  5. USC (13-0) 
  6. Arizona (12-1)
  7. Purdue (13-2) 
  8. Duke (12-2) 
  9. Kansas (12-2) 
  10. Michigan State (13-2)
  11. Houston (14-2)
  12. LSU (14-1) 
  13. Wisconsin (13-2) 
  14. Villanova (11-4) 
  15. Iowa State (13-2) 
  16. Ohio State (10-3) 
  17. Xavier (12-2) 
  18. Kentucky (12-3) 
  19. Texas Tech (11-3) 
  20. Seton Hall (11-3)
  21. Texas (12-3) 
  22. Tennessee (10-4) 
  23. Providence (14-2) 
  24. Alabama (11-4) 
  25. Illinois (11-3) 

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

  • PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE FENDS OFF PENN STATE: No. 3 Purdue stayed collected in a hostile environment to earn its first road win of the year, defeating Penn State on its own court. Trevion Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Mason Gillis notched a career-high 14 points in the victory. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Micah Shrewsberry grew up as an Indiana kid, and this week the first-year Penn State coach gets to host both Indiana and Purdue in Happy Valley in the same week. That's a lot of emotion for the former IU fan and Purdue basketball assistant coach. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE TRIO NAMED TO WOODEN AWARD MIDSEASON WATCH LIST: Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were among 25 players named to the John R. Wooden award midseason watch list. No other program has more than two players recognized, and the trio has led Purdue to a 12-2 overall record. CLICK HERE
  • WISCONSIN STUNS PURDUE: Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the No. 23-ranked Badgers upset No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. The 74-69 loss snapped a 13-game home winning streak for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE LACKS PHYSICALITY IN LOSS TO WISCONSIN: On the shoulders of Johnny Davis’ 37 points and 14 rebounds, Wisconsin defeated Purdue 74-69 at Mackey Arena in a physical Big Ten matchup. The Boilermakers fell to 1-2 in the conference after the loss. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Jaden Ivey vs Penn State
Basketball

Purdue Falls to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

just now
Purdue Basketball on COurt
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Game Against Michigan Postponed due to COVID-19 Protocols

23 hours ago
Mason Gillis vs Penn State
Basketball

No. 3 Purdue Basketball Fends Off Penn State, Wins Shootout 74-67 On The Road

Jan 8, 2022
Matt Painter. vs Wisconsin
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Penn State Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

Jan 8, 2022
PennStateMicahShrewsberrySideline
Basketball

My Two Cents: Emotional Week for Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry With All These Indiana Ties

Jan 8, 2022
Ethan Morton vs Wisconsin
Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Penn State on Saturday

Jan 8, 2022
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Preparing For Matchup With Penn State, Led by Former Assistant Micah Shrewsberry

Jan 8, 2022
Jaden Ivey vs Wisconsin
Basketball

Three Purdue Basketball Players Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Jan 6, 2022
Brad Lambert Purdue Practice
Football

Wake Forest Football Announces Addition of Brad Lambert to Coaching Staff

Jan 5, 2022