Purdue Falls to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a program record seven weeks ranked inside the top-three of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Purdue basketball falls to No. 7 in the nation.

The Boilermakers have been ranked inside the top 10 for the first 10 weeks of the season. Baylor, with an undefeated 15-0 record, remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC to round out the top five.

Purdue was among five Big Ten programs inside the top 25, including No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 25 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes.

The Boilermakers suffered a 74-69 loss to then-No. 23 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena, ending a 13-game home winning streak. The team followed with a 74-67 road victory against Penn State.

Purdue was scheduled for another road matchup against Michigan on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers will be back in action Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Dec. 13

Here is the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Baylor (13-0) Gonzaga (12-2) UCLA (10-1) Auburn (14-1) USC (13-0) Arizona (12-1) Purdue (13-2) Duke (12-2) Kansas (12-2) Michigan State (13-2) Houston (14-2) LSU (14-1) Wisconsin (13-2) Villanova (11-4) Iowa State (13-2) Ohio State (10-3) Xavier (12-2) Kentucky (12-3) Texas Tech (11-3) Seton Hall (11-3) Texas (12-3) Tennessee (10-4) Providence (14-2) Alabama (11-4) Illinois (11-3)

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

