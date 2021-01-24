State Pauses Entire Michigan Athletics 2 Weeks; Purdue Game Had No Bearing

The state of Michigan's health department has ordered the University of Michigan to pause all athletic activities for two weeks, which affects four men's basketball games, but Purdue's own COVID issue had nothing to do with it.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The state health department has put the entire University of Michigan athletic department on pause for two weeks because of a new COVID-19 variant on the UM campus.

The decision has nothing to do with Michigan's decision to go forward with playing a men's basketball game at Purdue on Friday even though Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic had tested positive a day earlier. The decision was made based on current positive tests in Ann Arbor, including some among athletes, but no basketball players

Michigan's athletic department put out a release saying, "No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7."

A source told The Michigan Daily student newspaper that there were five confirmed cases of the new variant, with 15 more presumed positives throughout the athletic department. The novel strain was first introduced at the beginning of the semester by a U-M athlete travelling from the United Kingdom. All members of the athletic department are expected to quarantine for 14 days.

David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press tweeted that he was told by a source that there were no positive tests Saturday for any of the basketball or hockey athletes. He also reminded readers that it was the state that shut down the athletic department, not the school itself.

Purdue only plays Michigan once this season, so it won't impact the Boilers' schedule. Michigan was supposed to play Indiana next Saturday. The state health department order was only for the University of Michigan, not Michigan State as well.

Purdue is scheduled to play Michigan State on Feb. 16 at West Lafayette. The Spartans have had their own COVID issues within their basketball program and haven't played since losing to Purdue on Jan. 8, missing three straight games.

Below is the full press release from Michigan athletics:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) decision made Saturday (Jan. 23), the University of Michigan Athletic Department will immediately pause athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions, until further notice and up to 14 days.

While U-M has worked diligently on testing and reporting within state and Big Ten Conference guidelines, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is mandating a more aggressive strategy for this B.1.1.7 variant, which exceeds current program efforts designed around the standard form of the virus.

The mandate follows positive test results for the SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant virus infections from several individuals linked to the U-M Athletic Department through its diligent testing regiment. The B.1.1.7 variant is thought to be approximately 50 percent more transmissible than the standard form of the virus, leading to faster spread of the virus, potentially increased numbers of cases, and additional hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, a pause of all athletic activities and a closure of all U-M athletic facilities are being taken to strengthen the public health intervention. Team members (student-athletes, coaches, and team staff) must immediately isolate/quarantine effective Jan. 23 until further notice and up to 14 days (Feb. 7).

"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools," said , the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics.

University public health officials are working closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department and Michigan Department of Human Health Services on additional mitigation strategies to address the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the university community. The university will be carefully considering additional mitigation measures. There are many unknowns that remain under investigation by U-M, local and state public health officials.

No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7.

