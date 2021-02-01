Purdue's Brandon Newman Wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award Again

Brandon Newman was rewarded for his career-high 29-point night against Minnesota on Saturday, winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for the second time this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It looks like the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week award has decided to reside at Purdue this season.

Brandon Newman, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Valparaiso, Ind., won the award this week thanks to a 29-point outburst on Saturday night in the 81-62 win over then No. 21-ranked Minnesota. It was the second time he's won the award this season, also claiming the honor on Jan. 18.

It's the fifth time that a Purdue freshman has won the award this year. Hunter Dickinson of Michigan has won the award five times, but no other freshman in the league has been honored outside of the Purdue guys.

Here's the list of winners so far this season:

Freshmen of the Week

Nov. 30 – Zach Edey, Purdue center and Adam Miller, Illinois guard

and Adam Miller, Illinois guard Dec. 7 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 14 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 21 – Mason Gillis, Purdue forward

Dec. 28 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 4 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 11 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 18 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Jan. 25 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

Feb. 1 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Newman's 29 points were a career high. He also had six rebounds and two steals, helping the Boilermakers erase a 14-point first-half deficit and then win going away. He made 5-of-6 three pointers, and in the second half. It was the most three-pointers in a game by a Purdue freshman.

His 29 points marked the fourth-most by a Boilermaker freshman in program history and the second-most in Mackey Arena. The last Purdue freshman to score 29-plus points in a game was A.J. Hammons (30 points vs. Indiana, Jan. 30, 2013).

Purdue plays Maryland on Tuesday night in College Park. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was the Big Ten's Player of the Week. He had 25 points in Illinois' big win over Iowa. It was his second honor this year, and the fourth of his career.

Dosunmu and the Illini play Indiana on Tuesday night in Bloomington, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET

Players of the Week