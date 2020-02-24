BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Inducts Seven Members Into Hall of Fame, Including Hummel and Parkinson

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue athletics honored the seven members of the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class on Friday night at a banquet and again on the court at the Purdue basketball game against Michigan on Saturday.

The seven members of the Hall of Fame induction class include volleyball player Ariel (Turner) Gebhardt, Shaun Gulce from track and field, Robbie Hummel and Bruce Parkinson from men's basketball, football player Chuck Kyle, Casey (Matthews) Spitz of diving and Shereka Wright from women's basketball.

The honor meant a lot to all of them, because of what they accomplished, and where they did it.

"Purdue has been such a special place to me," Hummel said. "I loved playing here. I love this university, it's an unbelievable place to go to school. The people I met, my friends, my teammates, I got to play with really amazing people and play for an amazing coach (Matt Painter)." 

Hummel was one of the most versatile players in Purdue basketball history. He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in rebounds, three-pointers made, and points scored and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection during his illustrious career. Hummel now works as a basketball analyst for ESPN and the Big Ten Network and also plays on the USA Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team, where he won a gold medal in 2019. 

"I apologize for my knees," Hummel later joked during the banquet. "We had a team that could win it all, and I will always think that. That was the most fun I've ever had playing basketball

"I'm really humbled. All of the other recipients, you guys have had incredible careers and I'm just honored to be up here with you guys because I hear your guys' accomplishments and it's a really special group, so congratulations to everybody else, as well." 

Bruce Parkinson played basketball at Purdue from 1973 to 1977 and still holds Purdue records for assists in a game, season and career and helped the Boilermakers to a 1974 NIT Championship. 

"It's quite an honor. It's really humbling, given that it's not like Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, it's across all of the athletics and both men's and women's programs," Parkinson said. 

Parkinson was extremely thankful to the university that gave him the opportunity to play college basketball in such a great place. "Purdue has made this, I mean every detail has been perfect and it's just been an energizing weekend."

Of the 9,000-plus athletes that have worn a Purdue jersey over time, only 167 have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it began in 1994.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Wins Campbell Invitational, Fifth Straight Game

Purdue baseball won the Campbell Invitational taking down Villanova 7-1 due to another productive inning at the plate.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Uses Big Inning to Propel Them to Their Fourth Straight Win

Purdue used a four-run inning to overpower Maine 6-2.

Brett Douglas

Same Old Woes For Purdue In 71-63 Loss to Michigan

Purdue lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday to Michigan 71-63 due to poor shooting and large run by the Wolverines.

Brett Douglas

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know About the Michigan Wolverines

Purdue desperately needs a win at home on Saturday against a Michigan team that's been on a roll.

tombrew94

First Trip to Mackey Arena 'Amazing' For Purdue Senior

Mikaella Strain is a senior at Purdue, and even though she loves Boilermakers basketball, she had never been to a game at Mackey Arena. We had to fix that.

Mikaella Strain

Purdue Coasts to Victory Over Campbell, Wins 6-4 for 4th Win

Purdue began the second weekend of the season with a victory against host Campbell.

Brett Douglas

Baseball: Purdue Heads to North Carolina for Campbell Invitational

The Purdue baseball team goes into the second weekend of the season riding a 3-1 record. They will face Campbell, Maine and Villanova over the course of the weekend.

Brett Douglas

Brohm Adds Neil Callaway to Purdue's Staff as Senior Analyst

Neil Callaway, the former UAB head coach, has worked at USC and several SEC schools, plus was with Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky.

tombrew94

UPDATE: Purdue Grad Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital Holding Daughters' Hands After Wreck

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a frightening wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500, but he's up and walking and talking two days later.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: It's Not Who Starts, It's Who Can Finish For Purdue

Even with a reshuffled lineup, Purdue came up short again on the road at Wisconsin, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

tombrew94