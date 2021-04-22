Purdue Hires Former Ohio State Assistant Terry Johnson to Coaching Staff

Terry Johnson spent four years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes make three NCAA Tournament appearances. He also was an assistant coach at Butler for 10 seasons.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Matt Painter added another member to the Boilermakers' coaching staff Thursday, bringing in former Ohio State assistant coach Terry Johnson.

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program, and we are excited to welcome Terry and his family to Purdue.”

Johnson joins assistant coach Paul Lusk, who was hired April 12 after previously spending seven seasons at Creighton. Painter's coaching staff is now fully assembled ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“My family and I are excited to be here. Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known Coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time. I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had,” Johnson said.

In four seasons with the Buckeyes, Johnson helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament three times, including trips to the Second Round in 2018 and 2019. This past season, Ohio State finished with an overall record of 21-10, including 12-8 in the Big Ten.

In his first season as an assistant with the Buckeyes, they had a 25-9 overall record and a 15-3 mark inside the conference. Ohio State returned the following year with a 20-win season and its second straight appearance in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The team compiled a 21-10 record during the 2019-2020 season, which was inevitably canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson helped build Ohio State to an 87-44 record during his four years with the program.

Prior to assisting at Ohio State, Johnson spent 10 years as an assistant coach at Butler. There, he helped the Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament eight times and appeared in consecutive Final Four appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Butler won four regular-season conference championships and three conference tournament titles in those years and were ranked inside the Associated Press Top-25 eight times.

