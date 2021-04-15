Report: Purdue seniors unlikely to exercise extra year of eligibility

Purdue head coach Matt Painter said Wednesday that guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have not shown signs of returning to the Boilermakers after the 2021-22 season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Despite college athletes earning an extra year of eligibility due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said Wednesday that senior guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter may not return to the Boilermakers in 2022-23, according to a report from Brian Neubert at GoldandBlack.com.

Forward Trevion Williams, who will also be a senior next season, declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Monday but will retain his eligibility with Purdue should he withdraw by July 19.

If Williams returns, Painter said he may look for further opportunities at the professional level after the 2021-22 season.

Stefanovic, Hunter and Williams will all have the option to play an extra year of collegiate basketball — whether it be at Purdue or with another program via the transfer portal.

The Boilermakers have already lost forward Aaron Wheeler, who transferred to St. John's this offseason. And center Emmanuel Dowuona is looking for other opportunities as well.

Related stories on Purdue Basketball