Purdue's Jaden Ivey is This Week's Top Freshman in Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's Monday afternoon, so that means a Purdue freshman is getting a weekly honor from the Big Ten. This time it's Jaden Ivey who is the league's top freshman this week.

Ivey won the award for the second time in three weeks, and it was the sixth time that a Purdue player has won the award this season. Brandon Newman has won it twice in the past four weeks, and Mason Gillis and Zach Edey both won it earlier this season.

Purdue players have won it now for four weeks in a row.

Ivey, a 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Ind., had a big week, scoring 14 points against Maryland and then had a career-high 20 points in a 75-70 victory over Northwestern on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu won the Big Ten Player of the Week award for the second week in a row and the fourth time this season. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the 75-60 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, and that was just the third triple-double in Illinois history, and the first against a ranked opponent.

He also had 10 points and six rebounds on Tuesday night in a 74-70 overtime win against Indiana. It was a memorable week for the Illini, who won in Bloomington for the first time in 11 years and beat Wisconsin in Champaign for the first time in 10 years.

Here's the list of winners so far this season:

Freshmen of the Week

Nov. 30 – Zach Edey, Purdue center and Adam Miller, Illinois guard

and Adam Miller, Illinois guard Dec. 7 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 14 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 21 – Mason Gillis, Purdue forward

Dec. 28 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 4 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 11 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 18 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Jan. 25 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

Feb. 1 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Feb. 8 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

Players of the Week