Purdue's Jaden Ivey is This Week's Top Freshman in Big Ten
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's Monday afternoon, so that means a Purdue freshman is getting a weekly honor from the Big Ten. This time it's Jaden Ivey who is the league's top freshman this week.
Ivey won the award for the second time in three weeks, and it was the sixth time that a Purdue player has won the award this season. Brandon Newman has won it twice in the past four weeks, and Mason Gillis and Zach Edey both won it earlier this season.
Purdue players have won it now for four weeks in a row.
Ivey, a 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Ind., had a big week, scoring 14 points against Maryland and then had a career-high 20 points in a 75-70 victory over Northwestern on Saturday at Mackey Arena.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu won the Big Ten Player of the Week award for the second week in a row and the fourth time this season. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the 75-60 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, and that was just the third triple-double in Illinois history, and the first against a ranked opponent.
He also had 10 points and six rebounds on Tuesday night in a 74-70 overtime win against Indiana. It was a memorable week for the Illini, who won in Bloomington for the first time in 11 years and beat Wisconsin in Champaign for the first time in 10 years.
Here's the list of winners so far this season:
Freshmen of the Week
- Nov. 30 – Zach Edey, Purdue center and Adam Miller, Illinois guard
- Dec. 7 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Dec. 14 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Dec. 21 – Mason Gillis, Purdue forward
- Dec. 28 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 4 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 11 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 18 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard
- Jan. 25 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard
- Feb. 1 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard
- Feb. 8 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard
Players of the Week
- Nov. 30 – Luka Garza, Iowa senior center
- Dec. 7 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana sophomore forward
- Dec. 14 – Luka Garza, Iowa, and Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois junior guard
- Dec. 21 – Boo Buie, Northwestern sophomore guard
- Dec. 28 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois and Marcus Carr, Minnesota junior guard
- Jan. 4 – Liam Robbins, Minnesota junior center
- Jan. 11 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, and Jordan Bohannon, Iowa senior guard
- Jan. 18 – Trevion Williams, Purdue junior center, and Liam Robbins, Minnesota
- Jan. 25 – Isaiah Livers, Michigan senior forward
- Feb. 1 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
- Feb. 8 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard