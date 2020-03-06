VIDEO: Purdue's Matt Haarms Discusses New Haircut

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The most famous haircut around college basketball was shown off to the media for the first time on Friday. Before Purdue and center Matt Haarms set their focus on practice on the court, everyone couldn't help but notice Haarms' new hairdo.

"I cut my hair, that's about it," Haarms bluntly said sporting his new buzzcut. "It's not really going to affect anything. People were acting like it was my lucky charm or something. It wasn't like I was putting up 25 (points) a game with my haircut, you know. I just felt it was time to cut it."

Haarms noted that his hair was certainly recognized by association to him. "I think it's pretty funny. I've never really paid that much attention to it. I've enjoyed it when it's been positive. I just thought it was time for a bit of a change."

The 7-foot-3 center said he has been thinking about cutting his notable hair for about a month. Regarding the act of the actual haircut itself, Haarms was amused at the change to his look. "It was hilarious. I had a big smile on my face. I was so happy. It was really funny," Haarms said.

Haarms embraced the attention that came with his hair, but is using his fresh, new cut to "kind of hit a reset a button."

"I only liked it about two days out of the week, which were game days."

Purdue coach Matt Painter, when asked if he liked Haarms' new haircut, said, "Sure, if he likes it. I'm not really big on what their hair is."

Painter said what he did enjoy was Haarms' play around the rim against Iowa this past Tuesday. "They can wear their hair however they want," Painter said.

