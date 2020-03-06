BoilermakersCountry
Breaking News: Purdue's Matt Haarms Gets a Haircut, And We Have the Picture!

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Matt Haarms took the 2019 NCAA Tournament by storm during the Boilermakers' thrilling Elite Eight run, but it was his hair that got the majority of the publicity. 

Haarms' hair has become a staple of his game because he is constantly fixing it mid-game and trying to push over his floppy blond locks. It's the least favorite move in the Big Ten, where fans are always giving him grief, especially in Bloomington, where Indiana fans have been brutally harsh and vulgar during his three years with the Boilermakers.

On Thursday, after the big road win over ranked Iowa that kept the team's NCAA tournament hopes alive, Haarms stepped foot in Third Street Barbershop, a local Lafayette favorite, and asked to get something else done from his traditional go-to haircut.

Haarms asked for a buzzcut, according to a source. Because this was a huge deal with worldwide repercussions — Haarms is from Amsterdam — the barber made sure to ask him if he was certain about this decision. 

Then she went a step further and even asked Haarms' girlfriend — who was with him — for confirmation that he was being serious. 

He was, and off it went. It's a decision that will certainly send shock waves around the league. 

Image-1
Purdue's Matt Haarms shows off his new haircut, shocking the college basketball world. 

Haarms will show off the new hairdo, which will be shocking to many, at Mackey Arena on Saturday when the Boilermakers take on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at 2 p.m. ET. in the final regular season home game of the year.

Basketball

Back for Moore: Purdue's Rondale Moore is Feeling Good, Back to 100%

Sophomore wide receiver and 2018 All-American Rondale Moore has returned to the practice field this spring after missing most of the 2019 campaign.

JD Arland

Boilermakers Get 'Must-Win' Road Game at Iowa, Winning 77-68

Iowa had won 13 homes games in a row, but Purdue ended that Tuesday night with an impressive blowout win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

tombrew94

by

Ct33

Purdue Baseball: Boilers Gets Pounded by Indiana 17-2 in Nonconference Game

Purdue didn't do anything right on Wednesday, and it showed on the scoreboard in the 17-2 rout.

tombrew94

Baseball: Purdue Begins Midweek Play Versus Rival Indiana

Purdue heads south to Bloomington on Wednesday to face off against Indiana in the non-conference slate.

Brett Douglas

Purdue's Safeties Prepared to Bring the Noise This Spring

Purdue Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco has a plan for the secondary, and it might be louder than you're expecting.

JD Arland

by

Purdrew

Fort Wayne 4-Star Forward Caleb Furst Commits to Boilermakers

Caleb Furst, the best big man in the state of Indiana in the 2021 class, committed to Purdue on Monday night.

tombrew94

by

Ct33

Plummer, O'Connell to Compete for the Starting Quarterback Job this Spring

After a tough 2019 campaign, the starting quarterback role is up for grabs. Sophomores Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer will compete for it this spring.

JD Arland

by

BoilerUp

Purdue Squanders Lead, Loses to No. 23 North Carolina in Extra Innings

Purdue was unable to maintain a four-run lead and lost their third straight game falling to North Carolina 6-5.

Brett Douglas

Purdue's Derrick Barnes is Back at Linebacker

Derrick Barnes is back on the open field after spending a year in the trenches as a Defensive End.

JD Arland

by

Gag

Purdue Blanked By No. 8 NC State

Purdue was shut out by NC State lead by Nick Swiney's 15 strikeouts.

Brett Douglas