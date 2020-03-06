Breaking News: Purdue's Matt Haarms Gets a Haircut, And We Have the Picture!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Matt Haarms took the 2019 NCAA Tournament by storm during the Boilermakers' thrilling Elite Eight run, but it was his hair that got the majority of the publicity.

Haarms' hair has become a staple of his game because he is constantly fixing it mid-game and trying to push over his floppy blond locks. It's the least favorite move in the Big Ten, where fans are always giving him grief, especially in Bloomington, where Indiana fans have been brutally harsh and vulgar during his three years with the Boilermakers.

On Thursday, after the big road win over ranked Iowa that kept the team's NCAA tournament hopes alive, Haarms stepped foot in Third Street Barbershop, a local Lafayette favorite, and asked to get something else done from his traditional go-to haircut.

Haarms asked for a buzzcut, according to a source. Because this was a huge deal with worldwide repercussions — Haarms is from Amsterdam — the barber made sure to ask him if he was certain about this decision.

Then she went a step further and even asked Haarms' girlfriend — who was with him — for confirmation that he was being serious.

He was, and off it went. It's a decision that will certainly send shock waves around the league.

Purdue's Matt Haarms shows off his new haircut, shocking the college basketball world.

Haarms will show off the new hairdo, which will be shocking to many, at Mackey Arena on Saturday when the Boilermakers take on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at 2 p.m. ET. in the final regular season home game of the year.

