Breaking News: Purdue Center Matt Haarms to Enter Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Popular Purdue center Matt Haarms is entering the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced on Monday afternoon.

Haarms, a 7-foot, 3-inch center from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range and 63.4 percent from the free throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers.

Haarms finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210. He is scheduled to graduate in May, so he will be eligible to play at his new school immediately.

During his three years with the Boilermakers, Haarms played in 102 games. He started only twice as a freshman, but started 24 games two years ago and played well during the Boilermakers' run to the Elite Eight.

Big things were expected of him in 2019-20, but midway through the season, he lost his starting job to Evan Boudreaux. He also missed a handful of games with a concussion.

He scored 15 points against Iowa in a 104-68 win on Feb. 5, but then he didn't score in double figures in any of the Boilermakers' final eight games. Purdue finished the season with a disappointing 16-15 overall record and was just 9-11 in the Big Ten.

He scored in double figures in 11 games this season, with his best game coming against Minnesota on Jan. 2, when he scored 26 points and had nine rebounds.

Haarms' decision to enter the transfer portal came as a bit of a surprise on Monday, because he's been a fan favorite in West Lafayette. He's sure to generate plenty of interest around the country because of his size and experience.