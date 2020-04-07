Matt Haarms on Transfer: 'I Needed a Change of Scenery'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —It was just time to go, Purdue center Matt Haarms said Monday after news of his transfer from the Boilermakers blew up social media sites across the country.

Haarms told ESPN's Jeff Borzello that he “Just believe I needed a change of scenery to take my game to the next level,'' he said in a tweet sent out by Borzello.

He also had kind words about his three years at Purdue, and leaves with no regrets.

"(I) don't have anything but positive things to say about Purdue, but I just felt like it was time to move on,” Haarms told Borzello in the tweet.

Haarms, a 7-foot, 3-inch center from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range and 63.4 percent from the free throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers.

Haarms finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210. He is scheduled to graduate in May, so he will be eligible to play at his new school immediately.

Haarms gave ESPN a lengthy list of schools from all across the country that he'd be willing to hear from, and it's a likely bet that he'll hear from all of them. He listed only one Big Ten school — Minnesota — which is interesting because it was the Gophers that he had his best game against this year, scoring 26 points and getting nine rebounds.

Here are the rest of the schools on his list:

SEC schools: Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina Pac-12: Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Utah, Oregon State

Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Utah, Oregon State Big 12: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State ACC: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech

Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech Others: Gonzaga, Ohio, Illinois State, DePaul, Seton Hall, Wichita State, Iona, Cincinnati, San Jose State, Cal State Fullerton

