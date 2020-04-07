BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Matt Haarms on Transfer: 'I Needed a Change of Scenery'

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —It was just time to go, Purdue center Matt Haarms said Monday after news of his transfer from the Boilermakers blew up social media sites across the country. 

Haarms told ESPN's Jeff Borzello  that he “Just believe I needed a change of scenery to take my game to the next level,'' he said in a tweet sent out by Borzello.

He also had kind words about his three years at Purdue, and leaves with no regrets.

"(I) don't have anything but positive things to say about Purdue, but I just felt like it was time to move on,” Haarms told Borzello in the  tweet.

Haarms, a 7-foot, 3-inch center from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range and 63.4 percent from the free throw line a year ago for the Boilermakers.

Haarms finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210. He is scheduled to graduate in May, so he will be eligible to play at his new school immediately. 

Haarms gave ESPN a lengthy list of schools from all across the country that he'd be willing to hear from, and it's a likely bet that he'll hear from all of them. He listed only one Big Ten school — Minnesota — which is interesting because it was the Gophers that he had his best game against this year, scoring 26 points and getting nine rebounds.

Here are the rest of the schools on his list:

  • SEC schools: Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina 
  • Pac-12: Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Utah, Oregon State 
  • Big 12: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
  • ACC: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech
  • Others: Gonzaga, Ohio, Illinois State, DePaul, Seton Hall, Wichita State, Iona, Cincinnati, San Jose State, Cal State Fullerton

Related stories

  • BREAKING NEWS: Purdue announces that center Matt Haarms has entered the NCAA transfer portal. CLICK HERE
  • CRAZY? HOW ABOUT INDIANA? What if Matt Haarms transferred from Purdue to Indiana? Heads would spin like Chucky dolls. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking News: Purdue Center Matt Haarms to Enter Transfer Portal

Purdue center Matt Haarms has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and will look for another school to play for during his final year of eligibility. He is scheduled to graduate in May, and will be eligible immediately.

tombrew94

Purdue Basketball Schedules November Home Game with Indiana State

Indiana State will come to Mackey Arena in November to take on the Boilermakers in a 2020-21 nonconference game.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Linebacker Markus Bailey Medically Cleared, Talks About NFL Draft

Linebacker Markus Bailey was medically cleared and now has completed his combine workout on video just two weeks before the NFL Draft.

Brett Douglas

For Sports Agent Buddy Baker, COVID-19 Takes Both of His Parents on Same Day

Purdue grad Buddy Baker, a sports agent who represents Matt Painter and several NFL players, lost both of his parents to the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: No Simple Solution to Extra Year for Spring Athletes

The NCAA made the right first move on Monday, granting all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. But how the expanded rosters get paid for is another matter completely.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Legend Drew Brees And Family Donate $5 Million To State of Louisiana

Louisiana has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, so New Orleans Saints and former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees and his family are donating $5 million to the state.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: In Trying Times, Brees and Stefanovic Make Us Smile

Stuck at home because of the COVID-10 pandemic, it was great to get a laugh out of tweets from Purdue guys Drew Brees and Sasha Stefanovic.

tombrew94

2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

This week's news has been dominated by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brett Douglas

Former Purdue Quarterback David Blough Still Sees Future With Detroit Lions

Despite the Detroit Lions signing Chase Daniel as a backup quarterback, David Blough remains confident in earning the backup role.

Brett Douglas

Purdue To Play West Virginia in New York in December

The Boilermakers will square off with West Virginia on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of a triple header.

tombrew94