Purdue's Matt Painter Ready For the Next 500 Games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When you coach college basketball, it's all about the moment. So for Purdue coach Matt Painter, getting ready for game No. 501 Tuesday night against Rutgers is more important that celebrating hitting the 500 mark.

Still, after 15-plus years of coaching at his alma mater, it was a nice gesture to acknowledge such a milestone. That doesn't happen often.

"I didn't even know it was my 500th game until the day of the game somebody said it to me,'' Painter said Monday. "It was very nice that they put something together, but I think you get excited for a win plateau, not a participation plateau.''

The wins have come too, of course, since he took over as head coach in 2005 for Gene Keady, his former coach and boss. He's accomplished a lot at Purdue, including five Sweet 16 appearances, an Elite Eight game a year ago and four Big Ten Coach of the Year trophies.

He's done well, but the best is yet to come, he said Monday.

"Even though it was nice the things they did and said, and this comes from Coach Keady, our goal is to win the Big Ten, and get in the NCAA Tournament and do damage.

"I think our best days are ahead of us. I want to be able to get to a Final Four and win a national championship for Purdue fans.''

Here are some of the 49-year-old Painter's superlatives during that 500-game run: