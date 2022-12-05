Purdue Moves to No. 4 in Latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following victories over Florida State and Minnesota, Purdue improved to 8-0 on the season and came in at No. 4 and earned eight first-place votes in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll.

The Boilermakers faced their first true road matchup of the season last Wednesday and came away with a 79-69 win against the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla. They returned to Mackey Arena on Sunday for a game against the Golden Gophers to open Big Ten play and cruised to an 89-70 victory.

Purdue is among five conference programs ranked in this week's poll, followed by No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Illinois and No. 25 Ohio State. Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State also received votes.

The Boilermakers are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a matchup against Hofstra at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Dec. 5

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 5, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Houston (8-0) Texas (6-0) Virginia (7-0) Purdue (8-0) UConn (9-0) Kansas (8-1) Tennessee (7-1) Alabama (7-1) Arkansas (7-1) Arizona (7-1) Auburn (8-0) Baylor (6-2) Maryland (8-0) Indiana (7-1) Duke (8-2) Kentucky (6-2) Illinois (6-2) Gonzaga (5-3) UCLA (7-2) Iowa State (7-1) Creighton (6-3) San Diego State (6-2) Mississippi State (8-0) TCU (6-1) Ohio State (6-2)

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Purdue Opens Big Ten Play With 89-70 Win Over Minnesota: Purdue had five players score in double figures, led by a career-high 31 points from junior center Zach Edey. He also set a career-best with 22 rebounds while freshman guard Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and a team-high eight assists. CLICK HERE

Purdue had five players score in double figures, led by a career-high 31 points from junior center Zach Edey. He also set a career-best with 22 rebounds while freshman guard Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and a team-high eight assists. Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Win Over Florida State: Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE

