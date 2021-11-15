Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
    Publish date:

    Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    Purdue basketball moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll after starting the season with two dominant victories at Mackey Arena. The team entered the season ranked No. 7 before took down Bellarmine and Indiana State in its first week of play.
    Author:

    Purdue basketball moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll after starting the season with two dominant victories at Mackey Arena. The team entered the season ranked No. 7 before took down Bellarmine and Indiana State in its first week of play.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two victories to begin the 2021-22 college basketball season, Purdue moved up to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Boilermakers entered the season at No. 7 in the preseason rankings. 

    The top three programs in the country remain unchanged, with Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas topping the list. Purdue joins Michigan and Illinois as the only Big Ten programs ranked inside the top 10. Ohio State and Maryland are also ranked inside the top 25 this week. 

    Purdue opened its season Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena, catching fire from the 3-point line in a dominant 96-67 victory. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the team in scoring and tied a career high with 23 points. 

    The team returned home Thursday, Nov. 13, and posted a 25-point win against Indiana State. Sophomore Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey combined for 49 points while shooting 18-of-22 from the floor. 

    Read More

    Purdue is scheduled to play Wright State at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network as the Boilermakers look to continue their streak of victories to start the season. 

    AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Nov. 15

    1. Gonzaga (2-0) 
    2. UCLA (2-0) 
    3. Kansas (2-0)
    4. Michigan (2-0) 
    5. Villanova (1-1)
    6. Purdue (2-0)
    7. Duke (3-0) 
    8. Texas (1-1)
    9. Baylor (1-0)
    10. Illinois (2-0) 
    11. Memphis (2-0)
    12. Oregon (2-0)
    13. Kentucky (1-1)
    14. Alabama (2-0) 
    15. Houston (2-0)
    16. Arkansas (2-0)
    17. Tennessee (2-0)
    18. North Carolina (2-0)
    19. Ohio State (2-0) 
    20. Maryland (3-0)
    21. Auburn (2-0) 
    22. St. Bonaventure (2-0) 
    23. Connecticut (2-0)
    24. Florida (2-0)
    25. USC (2-0) 

    Others receiving votes:

    Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John's 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Jaden Ivey against Bellarmine
    Basketball

    Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    53 seconds ago
    David Bell vs Ohio State
    Football

    No. 19 Purdue Spoils Road Trip, Fails to Rout No. 4 Ohio State in 59-31 Loss

    Nov 13, 2021
    Purdue @ Ohio State
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Ohio State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 13, 2021
    purdue versus ohio state
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

    Nov 13, 2021
    Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey vs Indiana State
    Basketball

    Sophomore Stars Dominate for No. 7 Purdue in 92-67 Victory Over Indiana State

    Nov 13, 2021
    Jaden Ivey vs Bellarmine
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Indiana State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 12, 2021
    Purdue basketball vs bellarmine
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball's Game with Indiana State on Friday Night

    Nov 12, 2021
    Mitchell Fineran against Iowa
    Football

    Purdue Kicker Mitchell Fineran's Confidence Uplifted Following Win Over Michigan State

    Nov 12, 2021
    PurdueSashaStefanovicBellarmine4
    Basketball

    Here's What Sasha Stefanovic Said During His Podcast on Wednesday Night

    Nov 11, 2021