Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two victories to begin the 2021-22 college basketball season, Purdue moved up to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Boilermakers entered the season at No. 7 in the preseason rankings.

The top three programs in the country remain unchanged, with Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas topping the list. Purdue joins Michigan and Illinois as the only Big Ten programs ranked inside the top 10. Ohio State and Maryland are also ranked inside the top 25 this week.

Purdue opened its season Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena, catching fire from the 3-point line in a dominant 96-67 victory. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the team in scoring and tied a career high with 23 points.

The team returned home Thursday, Nov. 13, and posted a 25-point win against Indiana State. Sophomore Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey combined for 49 points while shooting 18-of-22 from the floor.

Purdue is scheduled to play Wright State at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network as the Boilermakers look to continue their streak of victories to start the season.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Nov. 15

Gonzaga (2-0) UCLA (2-0) Kansas (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Villanova (1-1) Purdue (2-0) Duke (3-0) Texas (1-1) Baylor (1-0) Illinois (2-0) Memphis (2-0) Oregon (2-0) Kentucky (1-1) Alabama (2-0) Houston (2-0) Arkansas (2-0) Tennessee (2-0) North Carolina (2-0) Ohio State (2-0) Maryland (3-0) Auburn (2-0) St. Bonaventure (2-0) Connecticut (2-0) Florida (2-0) USC (2-0)

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John's 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

