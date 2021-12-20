Purdue Remains No. 3 in Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball remains at No. 3 in the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after defeating Butler in the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team trails Baylor and Duke for the second week in a row.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is staying put as the No. 3-ranked team in the nation after a dominant 77-48 victory over Butler at the Crossroads Classic on Saturday. The win gave the Boilermakers a 10-1 overall record before its nonconference matchup with Incarnate Word on Monday night at Mackey Arena.

Baylor, which still carries an undefeated record, was one vote shy of being the consensus No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second week in a row. Duke also remained at No. 2 in the nation. Purdue is one of four Big Ten program to appear in the top 25, alongside No. 11 Michigan State, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin. Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota also received votes.

Purdue defeated Butler in its final Crossroads Classic matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team made 11 of its 22 attempts from the 3-point line and held the Bulldogs to 32% shooting.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led the team with 22 points, scoring all six of his 3-pointers to tie the Crossroads Classic record for a single game. Purdue is scheduled to tipoff against Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. ET.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Dec. 20

Here is the Week 7 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Baylor (10-0) Duke (10-1) Purdue (10-1) Gonzaga (9-2) UCLA (9-1) Arizona (11-0) Kansas (9-1) UCS (12-0) Iowa State (11-0) Alabama (9-2) Michigan State (9-2) Auburn (10-1) Houston (10-2) Ohio State (8-2) Seton Hall (9-2) Texas (8-2) LSU (11-0) Xavier (11-1) Tennessee (8-2) Kentucky (8-2) Colorado State (10-0) Providence (11-1) Villanova (7-4) Wisconsin (9-2) Texas Tech (8-2)

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

